Nadda Slams Opposition For Walkout During Jaishankar's Statement

Union Minister JP Nadda speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the second part of Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, March 9, 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Union Minister J P Nadda on Monday accused the Opposition of indulging in petty politics and creating anarchy after the Congress and other Opposition parties sought to disrupt Rajya Sabha proceedings and staged a walkout when External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar made a suo motu statement on the situation in West Asia.

Soon after, the House met for the day, Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan read out the obituary references and allowed the laying of listed papers. He then asked Jaishankar to make the statement on West Asia.

However, Congress President and Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge opposed this and demanded that there should be a full-fledged discussion on the situation in West Asia before such a statement is made by the minister.

After being permitted by the Chair, Kharge said the escalation in the West Asia conflict will affect the country's economic stability and endanger the security and livelihood of Indian citizens working there.

"I request a short-duration discussion on emerging challenges for energy security and the fast-changing geopolitical situation in West Asia affecting India's energy security," Kharge said.

The Chairman told Kharge he would come back to him, and again asked Jaishankar to continue with his statement.

As the minister started making the statement, MPs belonging to the Congress and other Opposition parties were on their feet and insisted that Kharge be allowed to complete his remarks. They also raised slogans and demanded that a short discussion be allowed to which the minister should reply.

Later, the entire Opposition staged a walkout from the House while the minister was making his statement.