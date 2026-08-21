ETV Bharat / bharat

Nadda Reviews Swine Flu, Seasonal Influenza Vigilance And Preparedness

New Delhi: Union Health Minister J P Nadda on Friday reviewed the prevailing situation and preparedness for H1N1 influenza (commonly known as swine flu) in the country, with a particular focus on the National Capital, amid the seasonal circulation of influenza viruses.

Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh also attended the meeting, during which the Union Health Ministry assessed the national surveillance and epidemiological situation and reviewed trends in influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infection (SARI).

The meeting also examined testing and laboratory surveillance mechanisms, besides the preparedness of healthcare facilities to detect and manage seasonal influenza cases, including H1N1 infections.

Nadda emphasised the need for continued vigilance and robust surveillance, directing that influenza trends be monitored closely so that any emerging pattern can be detected early and appropriate measures taken.

The preparedness of healthcare facilities in Delhi was a key focus of the review. The availability of hospital beds, critical care facilities and essential medical supplies was assessed to ensure that hospitals remain equipped to deal with any increase in cases.

The meeting assumes significance as Delhi and several states across the country have been reporting increasing number of seasonal influenza.

Seasonal influenza cause mild respiratory symptoms to severe disease requiring hospitalisation and critical care, particularly among vulnerable patients.