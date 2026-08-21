Nadda Reviews Swine Flu, Seasonal Influenza Vigilance And Preparedness
Delhi health facilities reviewed as Centre stresses surveillance, testing and readiness to handle seasonal influenza cases, reports Gautam Debroy.
Published : August 21, 2026 at 5:08 PM IST
New Delhi: Union Health Minister J P Nadda on Friday reviewed the prevailing situation and preparedness for H1N1 influenza (commonly known as swine flu) in the country, with a particular focus on the National Capital, amid the seasonal circulation of influenza viruses.
Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh also attended the meeting, during which the Union Health Ministry assessed the national surveillance and epidemiological situation and reviewed trends in influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infection (SARI).
The meeting also examined testing and laboratory surveillance mechanisms, besides the preparedness of healthcare facilities to detect and manage seasonal influenza cases, including H1N1 infections.
Nadda emphasised the need for continued vigilance and robust surveillance, directing that influenza trends be monitored closely so that any emerging pattern can be detected early and appropriate measures taken.
The preparedness of healthcare facilities in Delhi was a key focus of the review. The availability of hospital beds, critical care facilities and essential medical supplies was assessed to ensure that hospitals remain equipped to deal with any increase in cases.
The meeting assumes significance as Delhi and several states across the country have been reporting increasing number of seasonal influenza.
Seasonal influenza cause mild respiratory symptoms to severe disease requiring hospitalisation and critical care, particularly among vulnerable patients.
The Health Minister also stressed the importance of public awareness and preventive health practices to limit transmission. People were advised to follow respiratory hygiene and hand hygiene and take appropriate precautions when experiencing respiratory symptoms.
Nadda specifically advised individuals with persistent or severe respiratory symptoms, breathing difficulty or other warning signs to seek medical advice promptly rather than delaying treatment.
Officials present in the meeting said that the situation is being closely and continuously monitored and that there is no let-up in surveillance and preparedness efforts.
"The Centre is coordinating with states and Union Territories, hospitals, laboratories and other stakeholders to strengthen surveillance, facilitate early detection and ensure timely clinical management of influenza cases," an official said.
It was informed in the meeting that health ministry is also keeping a close watch on ILI and SARI trends, which serve as important indicators for monitoring respiratory infections and identifying any unusual increase that may require enhanced public-health intervention.
'Today's review highlighted the Centre's emphasis on preparedness rather than a reactive approach, with health authorities being asked to maintain adequate hospitality capacity, testing facilities and essential supplies," the official said.
The Ministry reiterated that timely detection, appropriate clinical management and public adherence to basic preventive measures remain crucial to limiting the impact of seasonal influenza, including H1N1.
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