ETV Bharat / bharat

Nadda Released “Lung Cancer Treatment And Palliation: Evidence-Based Guidelines”

Union Minister JP Nadda speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare Jagat Prakash Nadda on Tuesday released the “Lung Cancer Treatment and Palliation: Evidence-Based Guidelines” document on the eve of World Cancer Day in New Delhi.

The guidelines aim to provide a standardised, evidence-based framework for the diagnosis, treatment, and palliative care of lung cancer patients across the country, ensuring high-quality, accessible, and patient-centric care.

Developed by leading experts and stakeholders in oncology, the document seeks to strengthen clinical decision-making, promote best practices, and reduce variations in treatment outcomes.

Lauding the efforts in developing India’s first evidence-based cancer guideline, Nadda said that the guidelines would play a critical role in standardising clinical practices, strengthening decision-making, and ensuring high-quality, patient-centric cancer care across the country.

“The release of the Lung Cancer Treatment and Palliation: Evidence-Based Guidelines marks a strong national resolve to combat cancer through science, compassion, and leadership,” said Nadda.

Nadda emphasised that early detection remains one of the biggest challenges in Lung cancer management, and stressed the need to strengthen preventive and screening strategies, particularly among high-risk populations.

He reiterated the Government’s firm commitment to expanding research, innovation, and scientific collaboration to improve early diagnosis, treatment outcomes, and long-term survivorship.