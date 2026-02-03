Nadda Released “Lung Cancer Treatment And Palliation: Evidence-Based Guidelines”
The Guidelines comprise 15 evidence-based recommendations addressing both treatment and palliative care for lung cancer.
Published : February 3, 2026 at 10:06 PM IST
New Delhi: Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare Jagat Prakash Nadda on Tuesday released the “Lung Cancer Treatment and Palliation: Evidence-Based Guidelines” document on the eve of World Cancer Day in New Delhi.
The guidelines aim to provide a standardised, evidence-based framework for the diagnosis, treatment, and palliative care of lung cancer patients across the country, ensuring high-quality, accessible, and patient-centric care.
Developed by leading experts and stakeholders in oncology, the document seeks to strengthen clinical decision-making, promote best practices, and reduce variations in treatment outcomes.
Lauding the efforts in developing India’s first evidence-based cancer guideline, Nadda said that the guidelines would play a critical role in standardising clinical practices, strengthening decision-making, and ensuring high-quality, patient-centric cancer care across the country.
“The release of the Lung Cancer Treatment and Palliation: Evidence-Based Guidelines marks a strong national resolve to combat cancer through science, compassion, and leadership,” said Nadda.
Nadda emphasised that early detection remains one of the biggest challenges in Lung cancer management, and stressed the need to strengthen preventive and screening strategies, particularly among high-risk populations.
He reiterated the Government’s firm commitment to expanding research, innovation, and scientific collaboration to improve early diagnosis, treatment outcomes, and long-term survivorship.
Highlighting the significance of evidence-based policymaking, Nadda stated that India must not merely replicate international models but lead with indigenous, context-specific solutions.
“These guidelines reflect India’s leadership in developing its own evidence-based frameworks, suited to the country’s healthcare realities, disease burden, and resource settings, rather than relying solely on European or Western clinical protocols,” he said.
The Minister noted that evidence-based guidelines enhance the validity, credibility, and authenticity of clinical decision-making, ensuring consistent, high-quality, and patient-centric care across public and private healthcare systems.
“India’s fight against cancer will be guided by scientific rigour, compassionate care, and inclusive healthcare delivery, ensuring that no patient is left behind. The guidelines released today provide evidence-based recommendations for both treatment and palliation, enabling clinicians across the country to deliver standardised, high-quality care appropriate to the Indian context, thereby reducing variations in clinical practice and improving patient outcomes,” he said.
The Guidelines comprise 15 evidence-based recommendations addressing both treatment and palliative care for lung cancer.
Developed using internationally accepted methodologies, including systematic evidence synthesis and contextualisation to the Indian healthcare setting, the Guidelines aim to standardise clinical practices across public and private sectors, strengthen early diagnosis and treatment pathways, and enhance palliative care services, thereby improving patient outcomes and quality of life.