NABARD Plays Pivotal Role In Securing GI Tag For Four Jharkhand Products
Experts believe that GI registration will strengthen the branding of these products, enhance export potential and boost tourism
Published : June 14, 2026 at 6:32 PM IST
Ranchi: Collective efforts of producer groups, self-help groups (SHGs), farmer producer organizations (FPOs) in collaboration with National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) have led to four unique products of Jharkhand getting a Geographical Indication (GI) tag this year. In all there are 11 products from the state to have got this tag in 2026.
NABARD played an anchor role in securing the GI tag for the state's signature products like Bhagaiya Silk, Kuchai Silk, Munda Jewellery, and Jharkhand Bamboo Craft. This achievement is expected to protect Jharkhand's traditional arts, crafts and knowledge systems while strengthening the livelihood of thousands of artisans, weavers and rural producers.
Sources disclosed that the GI tag is a testament to a product's unique geographical identity and authenticity, thereby distinguishing it in the market and increasing its chances of fetching better prices.
NABARD officials disclosed that this success is the result of years of collective efforts with producer groups, SHGs and FPOs along with various government departments, technical institutions and other stakeholders.
They said that NABARD played a key role in identifying the characteristics of these products, documenting them, organizing producers, strengthening the value chain and the entire process of GI registration.
The GI tag for Bhagaiya Silk and Kuchai Silk has brought national and international recognition to Jharkhand's rich silk tradition. “Based on local knowledge, traditional techniques and skills passed down through generations, these products are an integral part of the state's cultural identity. The GI registration will preserve their uniqueness and is expected to increase their demand in national and international markets,” said a NABARD official.
The GI tag for Munda Jewelry is seen as a matter of pride for Jharkhand's tribal culture. Due to its distinctive design, traditional craftsmanship and cultural significance, this jewelry is a symbol of the Munda community's identity. Experts believe that this recognition will provide tribal artisans with new markets and better income opportunities.
Similarly, the GI tag for Jharkhand Bamboo Craft has given new recognition to the creativity and skills of the state's rural artisans. Useful and attractive products made from locally available bamboo will now be accessible to a wider market. This will promote bamboo based entrepreneurship and create sustainable employment opportunities. Branding, exports and tourism are also expected to witness a boost.
The other products that received the GI tag this year include Kesariya Kalakand of Koderma, Dokra Craft, Dumka Chadar Badoni Puppets, Tussar Silk and Sarees, Jadupatua Paintings, Panchi Sarees and Fabrics along with Jharkhand Benam.
NABARD’s Chief General Manager in Jharkhand, Dipalala Ghosh said, “This recognition honours Jharkhand's traditional knowledge system, craftsmanship and cultural heritage. The GI tag not only gives products recognition and commercial value but also inspires new generations to engage with traditional crafts.”
She explained that NABARD is continuously working to provide markets for these products through exhibitions, rural fairs, buyer-seller meets, Saras Melas and other marketing platforms.
Experts say that the GI registration will strengthen the branding of these products, enhance export potential and boost tourism. It is believed that the economic benefits of these traditional products will flow directly to the communities that have preserved these arts and traditions for generations. This will play a vital role in strengthening Jharkhand's rural economy and establishing the state's cultural identity on the global stage.
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