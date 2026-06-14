ETV Bharat / bharat

NABARD Plays Pivotal Role In Securing GI Tag For Four Jharkhand Products

Representational image ( ETV Bharat )

Ranchi: Collective efforts of producer groups, self-help groups (SHGs), farmer producer organizations (FPOs) in collaboration with National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) have led to four unique products of Jharkhand getting a Geographical Indication (GI) tag this year. In all there are 11 products from the state to have got this tag in 2026. NABARD played an anchor role in securing the GI tag for the state's signature products like Bhagaiya Silk, Kuchai Silk, Munda Jewellery, and Jharkhand Bamboo Craft. This achievement is expected to protect Jharkhand's traditional arts, crafts and knowledge systems while strengthening the livelihood of thousands of artisans, weavers and rural producers. Sources disclosed that the GI tag is a testament to a product's unique geographical identity and authenticity, thereby distinguishing it in the market and increasing its chances of fetching better prices. Jharkhand Bamboo Craft (ETV Bharat) NABARD officials disclosed that this success is the result of years of collective efforts with producer groups, SHGs and FPOs along with various government departments, technical institutions and other stakeholders. They said that NABARD played a key role in identifying the characteristics of these products, documenting them, organizing producers, strengthening the value chain and the entire process of GI registration.