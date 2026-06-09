NAAS Stresses Water Auditing For Better Resource Management
Environmental benefits from efficient water use reduce the strain on local water sources, maintain ecosystem health, and minimise negative impacts of agriculture on the environment.
Published : June 9, 2026 at 7:40 PM IST
New Delhi: The National Academy of Agricultural Sciences (NAAS) has emphasised water auditing, which has become essential for optimising water use in agriculture, ensuring sustainability, and supporting both economic and environmental goals.
The process will help farmers understand their water usage patterns, which will lead to better water resource management and conservation, cost savings by identifying and rectifying leaks and over-irrigations, environmental benefits by efficient water use, reduced strain on local water sources and help maintain ecosystem health, and minimise the negative impacts of agriculture on the environment.
In its policy paper, NAAS has mentioned that the audit is necessary for better water management and sustainability. Water auditing enables farmers to assess their water-use patterns, identify inefficiencies, and adopt more efficient irrigation practices, thereby promoting better water-resource management and conservation.
Water auditing helps reduce water costs by identifying and correcting leaks, over-irrigation, and other inefficiencies, improving the economic sustainability of farming operations, it said.
Efficient water use alleviates stress on local water sources, supports ecosystem health, and reduces environmental problems such as soil erosion and waterlogging.
Quantifying the ecosystem services resulting from improved irrigation water-management practices can help assess their environmental value. In addition, the adoption of water-saving technologies may enable stakeholders to participate in the voluntary carbon market (VCM) through the generation of carbon credits, it added.
The audit also assists farmers in complying with applicable water regulations and policy frameworks by providing accurate information on water use and management. Furthermore, it aligns with sustainable agricultural practices, enhancing opportunities for market access and responding to the growing consumer demand for environmentally sustainable and resource-efficient food production.
It facilitates effective irrigation scheduling by ensuring that crops receive adequate water according to their growth requirements. This improves water-use efficiency, enhances crop yield and quality, and contributes to the overall sustainability and economic viability of agricultural production systems, the paper states.
Water audits also provide valuable data on water-use patterns, enabling farmers to make informed decisions, improve water-use efficiency, and strengthen their resilience to droughts and other water-related challenges.
According to the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), water accounting is the systematic assessment of the status and trends of water resources within a specified domain. It involves the measurement and analysis of water supply, demand, accessibility, allocation, and use, providing a comprehensive understanding of how water resources are utilised and managed over time.
"By generating reliable information on water availability and consumption patterns, water accounting supports effective planning, policy formulation, and resource allocation," the FAO added.
"The government often prepares policy papers and makes several recommendations, but often fails to provide practical solutions to address these issues. Water is a critical concern for farmers and needs to be resolved as soon as possible," Dharmendra Malik, a farming expert from Uttar Pradesh, told ETV Bharat.
"The government should provide proper solutions and mechanisms to help farmers access and use water for irrigation. It is an essential part of farming," Ashok Baliyan, another farmer, said.
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