ETV Bharat / bharat

NAAS Stresses Water Auditing For Better Resource Management

New Delhi: The National Academy of Agricultural Sciences (NAAS) has emphasised water auditing, which has become essential for optimising water use in agriculture, ensuring sustainability, and supporting both economic and environmental goals.

The process will help farmers understand their water usage patterns, which will lead to better water resource management and conservation, cost savings by identifying and rectifying leaks and over-irrigations, environmental benefits by efficient water use, reduced strain on local water sources and help maintain ecosystem health, and minimise the negative impacts of agriculture on the environment.

In its policy paper, NAAS has mentioned that the audit is necessary for better water management and sustainability. Water auditing enables farmers to assess their water-use patterns, identify inefficiencies, and adopt more efficient irrigation practices, thereby promoting better water-resource management and conservation.

Water auditing helps reduce water costs by identifying and correcting leaks, over-irrigation, and other inefficiencies, improving the economic sustainability of farming operations, it said.

Efficient water use alleviates stress on local water sources, supports ecosystem health, and reduces environmental problems such as soil erosion and waterlogging.

Quantifying the ecosystem services resulting from improved irrigation water-management practices can help assess their environmental value. In addition, the adoption of water-saving technologies may enable stakeholders to participate in the voluntary carbon market (VCM) through the generation of carbon credits, it added.

The audit also assists farmers in complying with applicable water regulations and policy frameworks by providing accurate information on water use and management. Furthermore, it aligns with sustainable agricultural practices, enhancing opportunities for market access and responding to the growing consumer demand for environmentally sustainable and resource-efficient food production.