ETV Bharat / bharat

Chandra Reappointment: HC Refuses Urgent Relief To Tata Trusts, Says Tata Sons Board Meet Can Go On

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Friday refused to grant any urgent relief to the two Tata Trusts challenging the reappointment of N Chandrasekaran as executive chairman for a third five-year term and said that the November 30 board meeting of Tata Sons can be held.

A bench of Justice Abhay Ahuja said any outcome of the board meeting shall be subject to final orders of the court. The Tata Trusts had sought for the meeting to be deferred, stayed or for an order that Chandrasekaran would not be allowed to exercise his vote as executive chairman. The court, however, refused to grant any relief on Friday.

"We are not granting any relief today. Let the meeting (on November 30) go on as per schedule. Any outcome of the meeting would be subject to our final orders," the court observed.

The bench ordered Tata Sons and the other respondents in the case, which include the board members, to submit their reply affidavits to two suits filed on Thursday and posted the matter for further hearing on January 18, 2027.

The Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT) and the RD Tata Trust (RDTT) had filed the suits in the High Court against Tata Sons and six of its directors, challenging the reappointment of Chandrasekaran as executive chairman for a third five-year term.

The SDTT has sought Rs 50 crore, while the RDTT has sought Rs 15 crore in damages, with 18 per cent annual interest.

As per the suits, the September 17 Tata Sons board resolution reappointing Chandrasekaran was invalid because it did not receive the affirmative vote required under Article 121 of the company's Articles of Association (AoA).