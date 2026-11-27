Chandra Reappointment: HC Refuses Urgent Relief To Tata Trusts, Says Tata Sons Board Meet Can Go On
Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and the RD Tata Trust had filed suits against Tata Sons, challenging the reappointment of Chandrasekaran as executive chairman
By PTI
Published : November 27, 2026 at 7:20 PM IST
Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Friday refused to grant any urgent relief to the two Tata Trusts challenging the reappointment of N Chandrasekaran as executive chairman for a third five-year term and said that the November 30 board meeting of Tata Sons can be held.
A bench of Justice Abhay Ahuja said any outcome of the board meeting shall be subject to final orders of the court. The Tata Trusts had sought for the meeting to be deferred, stayed or for an order that Chandrasekaran would not be allowed to exercise his vote as executive chairman. The court, however, refused to grant any relief on Friday.
"We are not granting any relief today. Let the meeting (on November 30) go on as per schedule. Any outcome of the meeting would be subject to our final orders," the court observed.
The bench ordered Tata Sons and the other respondents in the case, which include the board members, to submit their reply affidavits to two suits filed on Thursday and posted the matter for further hearing on January 18, 2027.
The Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT) and the RD Tata Trust (RDTT) had filed the suits in the High Court against Tata Sons and six of its directors, challenging the reappointment of Chandrasekaran as executive chairman for a third five-year term.
The SDTT has sought Rs 50 crore, while the RDTT has sought Rs 15 crore in damages, with 18 per cent annual interest.
As per the suits, the September 17 Tata Sons board resolution reappointing Chandrasekaran was invalid because it did not receive the affirmative vote required under Article 121 of the company's Articles of Association (AoA).
The immediate relief sought was to prevent the chairman of Tata Sons from exercising his casting vote during the November 30 board meeting in the event of a split in opinion among nominee directors.
On Friday, the trusts' counsels also sought for the meeting to be deferred, which was opposed by Tata Sons.
Senior counsel Harish Salve, appearing for Tata Sons, said the board meeting needs to be held as it has got direction from the Reserve Bank of India giving a deadline of December 12 to inform the central bank of its (Tata Sons) decision (to comply with the mandated listing).
Any resolution passed would be subject to the orders of the High Court, Salve said. Senior counsel Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for the SDTT, said the RBI directive is just a ploy used by Tata Sons to show fake urgency to hold the meeting.
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