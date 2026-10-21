Mysuru Dasara 2026: Countdown Begins For World-Famous Jamboo Savari Celebrations
During the auspicious Meena Lagna, CM DK Shivakumar and other dignitaries will offer flowers to the golden Ambari (howdah), officially flagging off the Jamboo Savari.
Published : October 21, 2026 at 10:16 AM IST
Mysuru: The Amba Vilas Palace in Mysuru is all set for the world-famous Dasara Jamboo Savari (grand elephant procession), which will commence during the auspicious Meena Lagna between 4:10 pm and 4:35 pm on Wednesday, marked by floral offerings to the Utsava Murti (processional idol) of Goddess Chamundeshwari.
Prior to this, Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, accompanied by his cabinet colleagues, will inaugurate the Dasara procession by performing puja to the Nandidhvaja in front of the Kote Anjaneya Swamy Temple located near the Balarama Gate of the palace during the Makara Lagna between 1:36 pm and 1:56 pm.
The Dasara procession will begin once the dignitaries are seated in the VIP enclosure in front of the palace. The Nishane elephant 'Abhimanyu' will lead this procession, followed by other elephants, cultural troupes, tableau, and police bands.
During the auspicious Meena Lagna, Shivakumar and other dignitaries will offer flowers to the golden Ambari (howdah), officially flagging off the Jamboo Savari. For the first time, the elephant 'Prashantha' will carry the golden Ambari all the way to Bannimantapa.
Colourful Designs Adorn the Elephant Brigade
The elephant brigade, a key attraction of the Jamboo Savari, has been adorned with vibrant and colourful patterns. Intricate designs, including the Gandaberunda, conch shells, and leaf motifs, have been painted onto the trunks, ears, tusks, legs, and tails of the elephants.
Rituals by the Royal Family
The Mysuru Royal Palace has been buzzing with religious ceremonies since morning. The Pattada Ane (royal elephant), Pattada Kudure (royal horse), and Pattada Hasu (royal cows) have been brought to the Ane Bagilu (Elephant Gate) for worship.
Following this, members of the royal family will signal the commencement of the Jatti Kalaga (a traditional wrestling/combat display) at the Kalyani (temple tank).
Subsequently, the Vijaya Yatra (victory procession) will proceed to the Banni tree (Shami Vriksha) located within the Bhuvaneshwari Temple complex in front of the palace, where prayers will be offered.
The royal family will then return to the palace. With the conclusion of this Vijaya Yatra, the Sharannavaratri (Navaratri) rituals at the palace will come to an end.
Schedule for Vijayadashami Events
The royal ceremonial elephant, horse, and cows will be brought in through the Ane Bagilu at 8 am, followed by the Uttara Puja (concluding ritual) in the Kalyana Mantapa at 8:15 am. After the Jatti Kalaga, the Vijaya Yatra will take place between 9:30 am and 10:10 am.
Tight Security
Stringent security arrangements have been made across the city, including at strategic locations, traffic circles, and along the Jumboo Savari route. More than 5,000 police personnel, along with 33 platoons from the Karnataka Special Reserve Police (KSRP), City Armed Reserve (CAR), and District Armed Reserve (DAR), have been deployed. CCTV cameras have been installed along the procession route.
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