ETV Bharat / bharat

Mysuru Dasara 2026: Countdown Begins For World-Famous Jamboo Savari Celebrations

A file photo of visitors throng the Mysuru Royal Palace to catch a glimpse of Dasara Jamboo Savari. ( ETV Bharat )

Mysuru: The Amba Vilas Palace in Mysuru is all set for the world-famous Dasara Jamboo Savari (grand elephant procession), which will commence during the auspicious Meena Lagna between 4:10 pm and 4:35 pm on Wednesday, marked by floral offerings to the Utsava Murti (processional idol) of Goddess Chamundeshwari.

Prior to this, Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, accompanied by his cabinet colleagues, will inaugurate the Dasara procession by performing puja to the Nandidhvaja in front of the Kote Anjaneya Swamy Temple located near the Balarama Gate of the palace during the Makara Lagna between 1:36 pm and 1:56 pm.

A file photo of royal roads and junctions glow with decorative lights for the Dasara celebrations. (IANS) The Dasara procession will begin once the dignitaries are seated in the VIP enclosure in front of the palace. The Nishane elephant 'Abhimanyu' will lead this procession, followed by other elephants, cultural troupes, tableau, and police bands. During the auspicious Meena Lagna, Shivakumar and other dignitaries will offer flowers to the golden Ambari (howdah), officially flagging off the Jamboo Savari. For the first time, the elephant 'Prashantha' will carry the golden Ambari all the way to Bannimantapa. Colourful Designs Adorn the Elephant Brigade The elephant brigade, a key attraction of the Jamboo Savari, has been adorned with vibrant and colourful patterns. Intricate designs, including the Gandaberunda, conch shells, and leaf motifs, have been painted onto the trunks, ears, tusks, legs, and tails of the elephants. A file photo of Dasara elephants take part in Wildlife Week awareness programme in Mysuru. (IANS) Rituals by the Royal Family The Mysuru Royal Palace has been buzzing with religious ceremonies since morning. The Pattada Ane (royal elephant), Pattada Kudure (royal horse), and Pattada Hasu (royal cows) have been brought to the Ane Bagilu (Elephant Gate) for worship.