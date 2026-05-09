ETV Bharat / bharat

Mysuru: 90-year-old Woman Murdered For Money, Body Dumped In Drain; Police Probe On

Mysuru: A 90-year-old woman was murdered for money and her body was dumped into a drain in Tippur village of KR Nagar taluk in Mysuru district of Karnataka, said the police.

Police identified the woman as Gouramma, the wife of the late Moodleshetty of Tippur village and the accused as Veerabhadra of the same village. The victim had three sons and a daughter, all of whom lived separately. Veerabhadra was known to the old woman and had gained her trust.

Fifteen days ago, Gouramma went to the bank with Veerabhadra and withdrew Rs 75,000. Later, the accused took Rs 75,000 that Gouramma had withdrawn, saying that he needed the money urgently. After a week, when Gouramma asked for money, he went to the old woman's house at night, slapped her, gagged her mouth and murdered her. He then dumped her body into the toilet drain behind the house and fled.