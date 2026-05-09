Mysuru: 90-year-old Woman Murdered For Money, Body Dumped In Drain; Police Probe On
Victim had three sons and a daughter, all of whom lived separately. The accused was known to the old woman and had gained her trust.
Published : May 9, 2026 at 7:46 PM IST
Mysuru: A 90-year-old woman was murdered for money and her body was dumped into a drain in Tippur village of KR Nagar taluk in Mysuru district of Karnataka, said the police.
Police identified the woman as Gouramma, the wife of the late Moodleshetty of Tippur village and the accused as Veerabhadra of the same village. The victim had three sons and a daughter, all of whom lived separately. Veerabhadra was known to the old woman and had gained her trust.
Fifteen days ago, Gouramma went to the bank with Veerabhadra and withdrew Rs 75,000. Later, the accused took Rs 75,000 that Gouramma had withdrawn, saying that he needed the money urgently. After a week, when Gouramma asked for money, he went to the old woman's house at night, slapped her, gagged her mouth and murdered her. He then dumped her body into the toilet drain behind the house and fled.
Gouramma's children looked for her unsuccessfully. At the same time, Veerabhadra had also disappeared from the village. Gouramma's children, who were suspicious, lodged a complaint with the town police station. The police, who started the investigation, brought Veerabhadra to the police station after he reached the village and interrogated him. He confessed to killing Gouramma for money and admitted that he had dumped her body into the drainage, said police officials.
The police who brought him to Tippur village removed Gouramma's body from the spot and sent it for a post-mortem examination. Veerabhadra was taken into custody for further interrogation.
District Superintendent of Police Mallikarjun Baladandi, ASP Mallik and DSP T B Rajanna visited Tippur village, inspected the site and obtained more information from the town's police inspector Shivaprakash.
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