ETV Bharat / bharat

Elusive Black Panther Sighting In Assam's Manas National Park Signals Healthy Ecosystem: WWF Expert

Tezpur: Amid the dense forests, rivers, and hills of Northeast India, the silent presence of a rare feline has once again come to light, the black panther, known as the ghost of the forest. A recent sighting in Assam's Manas National Park has not only excited tourists and wildlife enthusiasts, but also drawn the attention of researchers and conservation experts.

This is not just a sighting of a wild animal. It reflects a deeper story about the ecological health of the region, conservation efforts, and the relationship between humans and wildlife.

Forest officials have now restricted vehicle movement and human access in certain frequently-visited areas of the park, to gather more information and capture photographic evidence of the rare animal. According to Jesim Ahmed, the Officer on Special Duty of Manas National Park, "The black panther is often seen venturing out towards neighbouring tea gardens in the wee hours of the morning, and returning to their base areas by around 8 am. Meanwhile, locals claim that it is occasionally climbs trees inside tea gardens, and even teaches its cubs how to climb."

What Is A Black Panther?

According to tiger expert and coordinator for World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) Sunit Kumar Das, "Many people believe the black panther is a separate species. However, in reality, it is an Indian leopard with a genetic condition called melanism, due to which, occasionally, an animal goes completely black. However, under certain lighting conditions, its characteristic rosette patterns can still be seen."

This scientific explanation indicates that the presence of black panthers is directly linked to the leopard population and the health of the ecosystem. In other words, where black panthers are found, there is usually a well-balanced and healthy ecosystem. Das further added that such sightings are common in protected areas like Manas National Park, Barnadi Wildlife Sanctuary, Pakke Tiger Reserve and Nameri National Park.

History Of Sightings