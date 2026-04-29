Elusive Black Panther Sighting In Assam's Manas National Park Signals Healthy Ecosystem: WWF Expert
A recent black panther sighting has excited tourists, wildlife enthusiasts, and drawn attention of researchers and conservation experts, reports Pranab Kumar Das.
Published : April 29, 2026 at 2:13 PM IST
Tezpur: Amid the dense forests, rivers, and hills of Northeast India, the silent presence of a rare feline has once again come to light, the black panther, known as the ghost of the forest. A recent sighting in Assam's Manas National Park has not only excited tourists and wildlife enthusiasts, but also drawn the attention of researchers and conservation experts.
This is not just a sighting of a wild animal. It reflects a deeper story about the ecological health of the region, conservation efforts, and the relationship between humans and wildlife.
Forest officials have now restricted vehicle movement and human access in certain frequently-visited areas of the park, to gather more information and capture photographic evidence of the rare animal. According to Jesim Ahmed, the Officer on Special Duty of Manas National Park, "The black panther is often seen venturing out towards neighbouring tea gardens in the wee hours of the morning, and returning to their base areas by around 8 am. Meanwhile, locals claim that it is occasionally climbs trees inside tea gardens, and even teaches its cubs how to climb."
What Is A Black Panther?
According to tiger expert and coordinator for World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) Sunit Kumar Das, "Many people believe the black panther is a separate species. However, in reality, it is an Indian leopard with a genetic condition called melanism, due to which, occasionally, an animal goes completely black. However, under certain lighting conditions, its characteristic rosette patterns can still be seen."
This scientific explanation indicates that the presence of black panthers is directly linked to the leopard population and the health of the ecosystem. In other words, where black panthers are found, there is usually a well-balanced and healthy ecosystem. Das further added that such sightings are common in protected areas like Manas National Park, Barnadi Wildlife Sanctuary, Pakke Tiger Reserve and Nameri National Park.
History Of Sightings
The first significant evidence of black panthers in Northeast India dates back to the years 2000-2003 in 'Pakke Tiger Reserve', located in the forests of Arunachal Pradesh bordering Assam. With dense forests, heavy rainfall, and low human habitation, the region provides an ideal habitat for such elusive animals. Camera traps and field observations by forest staff confirmed their presence for the first time, opening a new chapter in wildlife research in the region.
Between 2020 and 2022, further camera trap studies confirmed that black panthers in the area are not one-off. Their presence has been recorded in various forests of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. However, due to their highly secretive and nocturnal nature, live sightings remain extremely rare. Most of the available data still relies on camera trap evidence.
Manas: A New Focal Point
Interestingly, in Manas National Park, sightings have occurred during daytime. This marks the beginning of a new chapter, with Manas emerging as a key habitat for black panthers. Multiple sightings and camera trap records in 2025 and 2026 suggest Manas is now becoming a significant centre for their presence. In April this year, tourists in the Bansbari Range reported spotting a black panther briefly, an important confirmation of its continued existence in the park.
Experts attribute this rise of black panthers to the unique mix of dense forest and open grasslands, adequate prey species like deer, and improved conservation measures. The presence of black panthers in Manas suggests a balanced and healthy ecosystem with sufficient prey and shelter.
Human-Wildlife Conflict: A Warning Sign
Amid this positive development, a serious concern has also emerged. Recently, a driver from Bhutan was accused of entering the park and disturbing a resting Bengal tiger by shouting at it. Forest authorities took immediate action following the incident and temporarily restricted vehicle movement. Efforts are on to ease human animal conflict in the forest area.