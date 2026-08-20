ETV Bharat / bharat

Myanmar Woman Among Four Sentenced To Three Years In Jail For Illegal Entry Into India From Nepal

Jhanjharpur court has sentenced four infiltrators to three years in prison ( ETV Bharat )

Madhubani: A court in Jhanjharpur of Bihar's Madhubani district sentenced four persons, including a Myanmar woman, to three years in prison for illegally entering India from Nepal without valid documents.

Sub Divisional Judicial Magistrate Anand Raj of Jhanjharpur Sub Divisional Civil Court on Wednesday convicted the four accused and imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 each. Failure to pay the fine will result in imprisonment of six more months.

The case dates back to October 7, 2023, when the four were apprehended at Pillar No. 246 near the Indo-Nepal border under the Laukaha police station area.

SSB Sub-Inspector Karuna Das caught Begum Tahira, a Myanmar national, while she was entering India along with her four children and three male associates. While the children were sent to the juvenile correction home in Siwan, an FIR was registered at the Laukaha police station against the Myanmar national and her three associates. The accused were remanded to judicial custody.

The arrested individuals were identified as Tahira of Aikarp district in Buthidaung region of Myanmar and Md Kadir, Md Farmud and Md Niyamat of Ghanshyampur.