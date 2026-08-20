Myanmar Woman Among Four Sentenced To Three Years In Jail For Illegal Entry Into India From Nepal
The infiltrators were apprehended by the SSB near the India-Nepal border on October 7, 2023, reports Raj Kumar Jha.
Published : August 20, 2026 at 2:59 PM IST
Madhubani: A court in Jhanjharpur of Bihar's Madhubani district sentenced four persons, including a Myanmar woman, to three years in prison for illegally entering India from Nepal without valid documents.
Sub Divisional Judicial Magistrate Anand Raj of Jhanjharpur Sub Divisional Civil Court on Wednesday convicted the four accused and imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 each. Failure to pay the fine will result in imprisonment of six more months.
The case dates back to October 7, 2023, when the four were apprehended at Pillar No. 246 near the Indo-Nepal border under the Laukaha police station area.
SSB Sub-Inspector Karuna Das caught Begum Tahira, a Myanmar national, while she was entering India along with her four children and three male associates. While the children were sent to the juvenile correction home in Siwan, an FIR was registered at the Laukaha police station against the Myanmar national and her three associates. The accused were remanded to judicial custody.
The arrested individuals were identified as Tahira of Aikarp district in Buthidaung region of Myanmar and Md Kadir, Md Farmud and Md Niyamat of Ghanshyampur.
According to the prosecution, Tahira has already spent over two and a half years in judicial custody since October 7, 2023 and she will be required to serve around 50 days in jail to complete her sentence, while the other three accused are currently out on bail.
Meanwhile, processes to repatriate the four children, who were arrested during the incident, have been initiated in accordance with the Patna High Court order.
Prosecution Officer Bhrigunath Rai said, pursuant to the High Court's instructions, an order has been issued not to proceed with the cases against the four children, who are currently housed in the Siwan juvenile correction home. The court has also directed that Begum Tahira and the four children be repatriated to their home country.
"The four children have been lodged in the juvenile correction home in accordance with the Patna High Court's directives. Orders have also been issued not to pursue the cases against them," Rai said.
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