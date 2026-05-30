ETV Bharat / bharat

Myanmar Prez Offers Prayers At Mahabodhi Temple In Bihar

Gayaji: Myanmar President U Min Aung Hlaing on Saturday offered prayers at the Mahabodhi Temple, a Buddhist pilgrimage place and a UNESCO World Heritage site, in Bihar's Gayaji district.

Hlaing, accompanied by a high-level delegation, including several cabinet ministers and business leaders, arrived here this morning as part of his five-day visit to India.

He was welcomed by Bihar Governor Syed Ata Hasnain and state minister Vijay Kumar Sinha and accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour upon his arrival at the airport here.

"The Myanmar President visited the Mahabodhi Temple, one of the four holy sites related to the life of the Lord Buddha, and offered prayers there," an official said.

Sinha said the visit of Aung Hlaing to the sacred land of Bodh Gaya, the place of enlightenment of Lord Buddha, is an important step towards strengthening the historic, cultural, and spiritual ties between India and Myanmar.