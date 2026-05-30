ETV Bharat / bharat

Myanmar President Arrives In Bodh Gaya On Five-Day Visit, To Meet PM Modi On Monday

Myanmar President U Min Aung Hlaing received by Bihar Governor Lt Gen Syed Ata Hasnain (Retd.) at the airport in Bodh Gaya on Saturday. ( @MEAIndia X/ANI Photo )

Patna : Myanmar President U Min Aung Hlaing arrived in Bodh Gaya in Bihar on Saturday for a five-day official visit to India.

Bihar Governor Lt Gen Syed Ata Hasnain (Retd) gave him a red-carpet welcome at the Gaya International Airport. Soon after landing at Bodh Gaya, Hlaing visited the UNESCO World Heritage Mahabodhi Temple, the site where Siddhartha Gautama achieved enlightenment to become the Buddha (the enlightened one).

It is considered a must-visit site for Buddhists across the world. The Myanmar President spent some time at the temple and participated in prayers as per Buddhist traditions.

He also visited the Sujata Temple and the Myanmarese Buddhist monastery at Bodh Gaya. Tight, multi-layered security arrangements were put in place due to his visit to the town. The Myanmar President is a retired military officer and has been the 11th president of Myanmar since April this year.

Earlier, as head of the military junta, he ruled the country continuously since seizing power in February 2021 through a military coup against the elected government.

Welcoming Hlaing’s visit, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal highlighted India's civilisational and spiritual ties with Myanmar.