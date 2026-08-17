ETV Bharat / bharat

'Ramoji Film City Tour Has Been Very Beneficial': Myanmar Minister U Htin Lin

Hyderabad: A delegation from Myanmar led by Union Minister for Information U Htin Lin, visited the magical world of Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on Sunday, as part of an official study tour to India. The tour aimed at focusing on studying film restoration and digitisation techniques. AV Rao, Vice President of Ramoji Film City, extended a warm welcome to the delegation in accordance with traditional Telugu customs.

Representatives from the Ramoji Film City and ETV Bharat briefed the visitors on the comprehensive film production ecosystem and technical infrastructure available at the complex. Also, the delegation was taken on a tour across several scenic shooting locations here.