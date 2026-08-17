'Ramoji Film City Tour Has Been Very Beneficial': Myanmar Minister U Htin Lin
After touring the Ramoji Film City, U Htin Lin says the visit will help in modernising Myanmar's media and film sectors.
Published : August 17, 2026 at 1:42 PM IST
Hyderabad: A delegation from Myanmar led by Union Minister for Information U Htin Lin, visited the magical world of Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on Sunday, as part of an official study tour to India. The tour aimed at focusing on studying film restoration and digitisation techniques. AV Rao, Vice President of Ramoji Film City, extended a warm welcome to the delegation in accordance with traditional Telugu customs.
Representatives from the Ramoji Film City and ETV Bharat briefed the visitors on the comprehensive film production ecosystem and technical infrastructure available at the complex. Also, the delegation was taken on a tour across several scenic shooting locations here.
The delegation was impressed by the facilities and film production standards at the Film City. The team members praised the innovative filmmaking approaches adopted there. Discussions were held on various topics, including the growth of OTT platforms, cybersecurity, data centre management, the rapidly evolving landscape of creative content for cinema and television, and economic aspects. Both sides focused on building a robust media system to meet future needs and creating new opportunities for creative industries in Myanmar.
Speaking about the visit, Lin said, "The visit to Ramoji Film City has been highly beneficial. We gained insights into various aspects that will aid the development of Myanmar's media and film sectors. We hope this dialogue lays a strong foundation for cooperation between the two sides."
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