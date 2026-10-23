ETV Bharat / bharat

Myanmar Arms Training Case: Delhi Court Allows US National VanDyke, Other 6 Co-Accused To Stay Abroad Till February 24

New Delhi: Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court on Friday extended till February 24 next year the permission granted to US national Matthew Aaron VanDyke and six Ukrainian nationals to remain outside India in the Myanmar arms training case being probed by the NIA.

Special Judge Prashant Sharma passed the order while hearing applications moved by the seven foreign nationals. The proceedings were held in-camera.

Special Judge Prashant Sharma also allowed VanDyke to travel to the United States. During the hearing, counsel Rahul Tyagi, appearing for the National Investigation Agency (NIA), stated that the investigation into the case is ongoing and that the agency would apprise the court of its progress at the next hearing.

On September 24, the court had previously granted permission to VanDyke and the six Ukrainian nationals to travel to the US and Ukraine, respectively. The NIA filed a charge sheet on September 8, invoking Sections 21 and 23 of the Foreigners Act against the seven foreign nationals.

In addition to VanDyke, the accused include six Ukrainian citizens, Petro Hurba, Taras Slyviak, Ivan Sukmanovskyi, Marian Stefankiv, Maksym Honcharuk, and Viktor Kaminskyi. Although the NIA had initially registered an FIR under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the current charge sheet does not include charges under the UAPA. The agency has indicated that it intends to file a supplementary charge sheet.