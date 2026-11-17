ETV Bharat / bharat

My Voice Was Not Heard: Bikis Bano Says Will Fight Supreme Court’s Bail Decision In Gang-Rape Case

Gujarat gang-rape survivor Bilkis Yakub Rasool Bano with her daughter, during a press conference in New Delhi, ( File/IANS )

New Delhi: Reacting to the Supreme Court order suspending the sentence and granting bail to two convicts in the gang-rape case linked to the 2002 Gujarat riots, the survivor, Bilkis Bano, on Monday said that the order was passed without hearing her.

In a statement issued through her lawyer, Bano said that she came to know about the Supreme Court decision through media reports and she would fight the order. “I still cannot believe that once again, for the second time, an order has been passed by the Supreme Court without calling me up and without hearing me,” she added.

The apex court had on Monday passed the order while hearing the appeals filed by two convicts challenging the Bombay High Court verdict that had upheld their conviction and life imprisonment. A Bench of Justices M.M. Sundresh and Prasanna B. Varale granted relief to Bipinchandra Kanaiyalal Joshi alias Lala Doctor and Pradip Ramanlal Modhiya, observing that they had remained incarcerated for more than 17 years and that one of the appellants was severely handicapped. The case pertains to the communal violence that broke out in Gujarat following the Godhra train burning incident in February 2002. Bilkis Bano, who was five months pregnant at the time, was gang-raped, while several members of her family, including her three-year-old daughter, were killed. “I was a young girl, just 19 years old, when my world, my baby daughter, my family, my home, my trust in humanity was brutally wrenched from me. For 24 long years since that day, I have stood up to fight for justice - for myself and for women everywhere - again and again and again,” she added.