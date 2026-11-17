My Voice Was Not Heard: Bikis Bano Says Will Fight Supreme Court’s Bail Decision In Gang-Rape Case
Bano said that she came to know about the Supreme Court decision through media reports and she would fight the order.
Published : November 17, 2026 at 2:00 PM IST|
Updated : November 17, 2026 at 2:08 PM IST
New Delhi: Reacting to the Supreme Court order suspending the sentence and granting bail to two convicts in the gang-rape case linked to the 2002 Gujarat riots, the survivor, Bilkis Bano, on Monday said that the order was passed without hearing her.
In a statement issued through her lawyer, Bano said that she came to know about the Supreme Court decision through media reports and she would fight the order. “I still cannot believe that once again, for the second time, an order has been passed by the Supreme Court without calling me up and without hearing me,” she added.
The apex court had on Monday passed the order while hearing the appeals filed by two convicts challenging the Bombay High Court verdict that had upheld their conviction and life imprisonment.
A Bench of Justices M.M. Sundresh and Prasanna B. Varale granted relief to Bipinchandra Kanaiyalal Joshi alias Lala Doctor and Pradip Ramanlal Modhiya, observing that they had remained incarcerated for more than 17 years and that one of the appellants was severely handicapped.
The case pertains to the communal violence that broke out in Gujarat following the Godhra train burning incident in February 2002. Bilkis Bano, who was five months pregnant at the time, was gang-raped, while several members of her family, including her three-year-old daughter, were killed.
“I was a young girl, just 19 years old, when my world, my baby daughter, my family, my home, my trust in humanity was brutally wrenched from me. For 24 long years since that day, I have stood up to fight for justice - for myself and for women everywhere - again and again and again,” she added.
Expressing her anguish over the judgement, she said, “I am scared once again. For myself, my family, and my children. And I am scared of losing faith in justice, yet again. How could the honourable Supreme Court simply suspend the sentence of the men who did this to me? How could they not even inform me? How could they not even make sure my voice was heard in their courtroom?”
“I will fight this order. I must. I do this for my children, who do not deserve to live haunted by these fears and scars for the rest of their lives. I do this for my three-year-old Saleha, who deserved to live, and whose memory demands justice. I do this for women everywhere,” Bano added.
The appellants were convicted under Sections 143, 147, 302 read with Section 149, and Sections 376(2)(e) and 376(2)(g) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). On May 4, 2017, the Bombay High Court upheld the conviction and life sentences awarded by the trial court.
In January 2024, the Supreme Court set aside the remission granted by the Gujarat government to 11 convicts in the case, holding that the state government lacked jurisdiction to pass the remission orders. It had directed the convicts to surrender before the jail authorities.
Earlier, the Supreme Court transferred the trial from Gujarat to Mumbai in 2004 to ensure a fair trial. In 2008, a Special CBI court in Mumbai had convicted 11 accused and sentenced them to life imprisonment for offences including gang-rape and murder.
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