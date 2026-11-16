ETV Bharat / bharat

‘My Tap Isn’t Working’: Exasperated AG Wants To Turn Off Amrapali Receiver Role

New Delhi: Saying he was fielding calls from Amrapali flat buyers "day and night," sometimes over issues as mundane as a non-functioning tap, an exasperated Attorney General R Venkataramani on Monday asked the Supreme Court to relieve him of his role as court receiver of the Amrapali Group's properties. Pointing to the burden of the assignment and his other commitments, the country's top law officer sought an exit from a responsibility he has shouldered since 2019, only for the apex court to urge him to stay on.

A bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and K Vinod Chadran told the country’s top law officer, “We request you. We humbly request you not to exit.”

Justice Pardiwala asked the AG not to exit at least till August 11 2030, and, after noting the AG’s exasperation regarding frivolous calls by home buyers, told him, "Sometimes, we may have to undertake work that we may not like. But it's alright. Just a little more time. We will thrash it out."

Justice Pardiwala told him, "You want to exit? And then who will enter? You have done so much, and ultimately, we are all doing this for the homebuyers who have been put into difficulty."

The bench observed that there could be some dubious homebuyers as well, and it is essential to weed them out. “If there are any mischievous transactions, you have to look into them. We humbly request you not to exit," the bench told the AG. Having shouldered the role of court receiver since 2019, Venkataramani sought to step down, citing the growing demands of the assignment and his other commitments.

The bench assured the AG that things will be sorted out eventually and no homebuyers will harass him. "Nobody will harass you except the two of us. We have that privilege, and we may exercise it. But don't worry, we will try to put an end to it,” said the bench.

The bench asked the homebuyers’ counsel to ensure that individual homebuyers do not bother the AG with their personal complaints and harass him.

The bench sought detailed status reports from Venkataramani, National Buildings Construction Corporation Limited (NBCC) (which was entrusted with the completion of stalled projects of Amrapali Group in 2019), Noida and Greater Noida authorities, and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on the progress made in completing the housing projects and handing over possession to homebuyers.

Regarding its 2019 judgment, the bench asked the stakeholders to explain the steps taken and specify further measures required to ensure that genuine homebuyers receive possession at the earliest.