ETV Bharat / bharat

My Return To Kolkata After 19 Years Proves Injustice Cannot Be Permanent, Says Taslima Nasreen

Kolkata: Exiled Bangladeshi author Taslima Nasreen on Saturday said her return to Kolkata after nearly two decades was proof that "injustice can be long but not permanent", while asserting that her fight has always been for women's rights and freedom of expression, not for or against any political party.

Speaking at a cultural event in the city, Nasreen said, "After coming back to Kolkata, I feel like coming back to a part of life which I left behind here." Reflecting on her long years in exile, the author said she hoped for a future where no writer would be forced to leave their homeland for expressing their views.

"My return proves injustice can be long, but cannot be permanent. I dream of a day when no writer would ever need to be exiled from her country," she said. Nasreen, who had lived in Europe after being forced to leave Bangladesh over threats from Islamist fundamentalists, said she was not attending the programme to advance any political agenda.