ETV Bharat / bharat

‘My Movement Curbed And Security Downsized’: Jammu Kashmir AAP MLA Mehraj Malik

Malik said that “no reason is cited” for his "restrictions." “My movement is limited within the Doda constituency. I am not allowed to hold gatherings at my home. There is no written direction from the administration or law and order machinery, only verbal denial. I do not understand why an MLA is being denied permission to move when all MLAs are moving freely,” he said.

“After my release, my movement has been strictly curbed and security downsized. The other day, the lieutenant governor held a Nasha Mukt rally in Kishtwar; however, I was not allowed to travel to Srinagar or to Jammu,” he claimed.

The Jammu and Kashmir AAP president was jailed under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) last year in September by the then Doda District Magistrate Harvinder Singh over his controversial remarks and allegations against the district administration. His PSA was quashed by the Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh High Court on April 28 this year.

“All the MLAs and political leaders are free to move in any part of Jammu and Kashmir and provided security to ensure safety, but my movement has been curbed, and my security has also been downsized to a mere two PSOs (personal security officers). I don't understand why. No written reason is given by either the civil or the police administration,” Malik said.

Malik had defeated Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Gajay Singh Rana from the Doda assembly seat by a margin of over 4,538 votes. The AAP legislator, an elected independent District Development Council (DDC) member from Doda, polled 23,228 votes, while his rival Rana received 18,690 votes. His other rival candidates were two former ministers, National Conference’s Khalid Najib Suharwardy and Congress’s Abdul Majid Wani.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Malik alleged that the civil administration and police were preventing him from traveling beyond Doda, his assembly constituency where he was elected in the 2024 polls, and from holding gatherings with people or his workers.

Srinagar: Jammu Kashmir’s lone Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Mehraj Malik, who was recently released from jail, said that his movement has been “curbed” and he was not allowed to hold the proposed party conventions in the union territory.

He said that he has written letters to the divisional commissioner of Kashmir regarding his proposed conventions in the 10 districts of the valley and also communicated with the respective deputy commissioners, but there is no response. “I spoke to the Divisional Commissioner of Kashmir and other officials concerned over the phone, but there is no “convincing answer” from them.

Malik said that the officials who restrict his movement in the city are a “security risk to me"; then there should be more security for him rather than curtailing his security. “If I have a security threat, then I should be given more security. But I am astonished that I am given only two PSOs. No escort or other security cover is provided when I visit any place or event in my constituency. After my release, I have not been allowed to move outside Doda district. The police officials say, "Don't leave the district," and these are through verbal directions,” he said.

Malik said that he does not know whether he will be allowed to go to the Civil Secretariat in Srinagar or to the assembly. He said that he has now written a letter to the Director General of Police (DGP) Nalin Prabhat, citing that his constitutional rights are threatened and his right to freedom of speech and travel within the country is being jeopardized.

"... I have no intention of creating any political malaise or unrest. The sole purpose of my tour is to have a healthy public interaction with my supporters. But the inharmonious contours being created by the J&K police bolster the fact that my constitutional rights are under threat and my right to freedom of speech and freedom of travel within my country's borders are being jeopardized. Please look into the matter at the earliest, as many of my volunteers and office bearers are put under unlawful detention. The survival of democracy depends upon the realization of the constitution and the rights granted by it. In my case, my rights are clearly being violated,” Malik mentioned in the letter, urging the DGP to help him and his team to proceed with his political tour of Jammu and Kashmir.

Miffed by the restrictions on his party leader, AAP National Convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal questioned the curbs. “First, you put Mehraj Malik in jail in a completely fabricated case. Since he returned from jail, people across the entire state wanted to meet him. How can you stop him from traveling in your state and meeting ordinary people?" Kejriwal posted on X.

AAP spokesman Mudasir Hassan said that the party has planned to hold conventions and meetings in all the 20 district headquarters, beginning from the Kashmir Valley's Anantnag district, but they are not given permission. “On June 7, we had a convention in Anantnag, but no permission was given,” Hassan told ETV Bharat, adding that they might move to the High Court against the "restrictions."