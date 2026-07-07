ETV Bharat / bharat

'My Life An Open Book', Says Champat Rai In First Reaction To Donation Controversy At Ram Temple

This is his first reaction since the controversy started, and a special investigation team (SIT) was constituted to look into the allegations that have snowballed into a political storm across the country. The resignations of Rai and trustee Anil Mishra were accepted on Monday, and Krishna Mohan was appointed as the acting General Secretary of the Trust.

Ayodhya: After resigning as the General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Champat Rai on Tuesday has come out saying that his life is an open book and he has just gone silent on the issue surrounding the alleged misappropriation of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Rai has said that the SIT's interim report that has gone public was supposed to be 'top secret'. He has stated, "I assure you that after the SIT comes out with its final report, I will respond in sequence to every allegation being spread and the truth will come out."

Rai, who is the International Vice President of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), has stated, "I was sent to Ayodhya by the organisation in 1991. My life as a Pracharak over the last 45 years, wherever I have been, is an open book."

The allegations of widespread embezzlement and theft of cash and valuable offerings donated by devotees at the Ayodhya temple have triggered political repercussions across the country. It assumes all the more significance with Uttar Pradesh going to the polls early next year. The state has been a bastion of the BJP for the last decade, and the sentiments around the Ram temple have always played an important role in a BJP victory in the state.

The saffron party stands at the receiving end of the narrative as of now. Uttarakhand and Punjab are the other two states that will be going to the polls alongside Uttar Pradesh next year.