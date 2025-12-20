'My Daughter Is Traumatised': Passenger 'Assaulted' By Air India Express Pilot At Delhi Airport; Employee Taken Off Duty
The concerned employee has been removed from official duties with immediate effect, and appropriate action will be taken pending thorough investigation, Air India Express said.
Published : December 20, 2025 at 8:39 AM IST
New Delhi: An air passenger sustained serious facial injuries after being physically assaulted, allegedly by an Air India Express pilot at Delhi airport's Terminal 1 on Friday. Following outrage on social media, Air India Express expressed regret and said the concerned employee has been removed from official duties with immediate effect.
The passenger, Ankit Dewan, a frequent air traveller, narrated the ordeal on social media last evening. He alleged that Air India Express pilot, Captain Vijender Sejwal, physically assaulted him at Delhi's Terminal 1, leaving him injured in front of his family, including his seven-year-old daughter and a four-month-old infant.
According to Dewan, the incident took place when he and his family were heading towards a security lane used by staff and persons requiring special assistance because they were travelling with an infant in a stroller. He alleged that the pilot Vijender Sejwal questioned him rudely, accused him of being "uneducated", and soon a heated argument followed.
Dewan claimed that the pilot then physically assaulted him, leaving him bleeding. He also alleged he was pressurised to submit a letter saying he would not pursue the matter further to avoid missing his flight.
Here is a short video of Capt. Virender Sejwal looking at me lying on the floor, covered in blood, and probably realising the gravity of the situation for the first time.— Ankit Dewan (@ankitdewan) December 20, 2025
And a few more things that I did not mention in my earlier post:
🔸 My wife kept requesting for first aid.… https://t.co/CXlrqchhxC pic.twitter.com/x49XtWvfpE
Dewan said his daughter was left traumatised and his holiday was ruined as he had to seek medical help first. He also questioned how such behaviour was acceptable in aviation staff and criticised airport management for poor handling of security lanes.
"My holiday is ruined. The first thing I have done here is see a doctor. My 7 year old daughter, who saw her father get assaulted brutally, is still traumatised and scared. I have no clue how DGCA and Air India Express can allow such pilots to fly. If they can't keep their cool in a scuffle, can they be trusted with the lives of hundreds of people in the sky?" he questioned in a post on X.
Further criticising the airport management, Dewan said, "How can Delhi Airport get away with such mismanagement, combining staff entry with passengers carrying infants, creating chaos at a sensitive security area? I thought Airports were safe places!"
Meanwhile, responding to the allegations, Air India Express said it "strongly condemns such behaviour". The airline confirmed that the concerned employee has been removed from official duties immediately.
"We profoundly regret this incident at Delhi Airport, involving one of our employees who was traveling as a passenger on another airline. We extend our heartfelt empathy for the distress it has caused, and strongly condemn such behaviour," said Air India Express.
@ankitdewan We profoundly regret this incident at Delhi Airport, involving one of our employees who was traveling as a passenger on another airline. We extend our heartfelt empathy for the distress it has caused, and strongly condemn such behaviour. The concerned employee has…— Air India Express (@AirIndiaX) December 19, 2025
"The concerned employee has been removed from official duties with immediate effect, and appropriate action will be taken pending thorough investigation. While we refrain from public comments while due process is followed, please be assured this matter has our highest attention. We remain fully committed to provide due cooperation to law enforcement authorities to ensure a fair and thorough process," it added.
Also Read:
- Jeddah-Kozhikode Air India Express Flight Makes Precautionary Landing At Kochi After Tyre Issue
- 'Is This New & Improved Air India After Privatisation?' DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran Stuck At Delhi Airport For 3 Hours
- Inside Noida International Airport At Jewar: A Look At ATC, Runway Systems And Anti-Spoofing Tech Ahead Of Launch