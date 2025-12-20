ETV Bharat / bharat

'My Daughter Is Traumatised': Passenger 'Assaulted' By Air India Express Pilot At Delhi Airport; Employee Taken Off Duty

Passenger Ankit Dewan and (right) Air India Express Pilot Capt Vijender Sejwal ( X/@ankitdewan )

New Delhi: An air passenger sustained serious facial injuries after being physically assaulted, allegedly by an Air India Express pilot at Delhi airport's Terminal 1 on Friday. Following outrage on social media, Air India Express expressed regret and said the concerned employee has been removed from official duties with immediate effect. The passenger, Ankit Dewan, a frequent air traveller, narrated the ordeal on social media last evening. He alleged that Air India Express pilot, Captain Vijender Sejwal, physically assaulted him at Delhi's Terminal 1, leaving him injured in front of his family, including his seven-year-old daughter and a four-month-old infant. According to Dewan, the incident took place when he and his family were heading towards a security lane used by staff and persons requiring special assistance because they were travelling with an infant in a stroller. He alleged that the pilot Vijender Sejwal questioned him rudely, accused him of being "uneducated", and soon a heated argument followed. Dewan claimed that the pilot then physically assaulted him, leaving him bleeding. He also alleged he was pressurised to submit a letter saying he would not pursue the matter further to avoid missing his flight.