ETV Bharat / bharat

‘My Account My Right’: DK Shivakumar Announces Massive Property Rights Campaign For Bengaluru Residents

Bengaluru : Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar announced a series of property, infrastructure and traffic management initiatives for Bengaluru, including a large-scale drive to provide property ownership documents to nearly 23 lakh citizens under a campaign titled 'My Account My Right'. Addressing a press conference at GBA Central Office, Shivakumar said the government aims to digitise property records to prevent tampering, duplication and ownership disputes. The initiative will cover around 17 lakh A-Khata properties and seven lakh B-Khata properties across the city. He said property records would be mapped using Aadhaar details, GPS coordinates and photographs to confirm ownership and create a permanent digital database. “We are giving people confidence that their properties and documents are secure. These records cannot be misused or altered,” he said.

According to Shivakumar, the government plans to deliver ownership documents directly to the homes of beneficiaries in both Kannada and English. Citizens with registered mobile numbers will also receive notifications and updates regarding their documents and applications. He said the scheme would particularly help people who built houses without approved plans and were facing difficulties in obtaining loans, changing Khata status or securing legal recognition for their properties.

To speed up corrections and document processing, officials have been instructed to work on Saturdays. Compensatory leave will be provided on other days.The Deputy Chief Minister also announced a special 100-day window for B-Khata property owners to convert their properties into A-Khata status by paying only two per cent of the guidance value instead of the existing five per cent. He said around seven lakh property owners were expected to benefit from the scheme. “This is a one-time opportunity. If people do not apply within the 100-day period, they will have to pay the full five per cent guidance value later,” he said.Shivakumar stated that the government was also relaxing setback norms in Bengaluru in view of rising land prices and practical difficulties faced by homeowners. The permissible setback violation limit will be increased from five per cent to 15 per cent.Referring to regularisation of properties on Bangalore Development Authority land, he said a previous scheme introduced in 2020 had seen poor public response, with only 570 beneficiaries out of nearly one lakh eligible applicants.The government is now introducing a fresh one-time settlement scheme with reduced guidance values based on plot sizes. Applications will open from June 15 for three months, followed by a six-month payment period. Applicants submitting forms within the first three days will receive additional concessions.Shivakumar said the BDA had already taken possession of properties worth nearly Rs 2,000 crore. He also announced that 35,002 landowners who surrendered land for the Shivaram Karanth Layout project would receive sites.With court approval, allotment of 18,000 sites will begin from the 15th through a computerized process. For landowners with larger parcels, the government is exploring vertical development models. Another software-based allotment process for 3,052 landowners will also begin from May 15.On environmental initiatives, Shivakumar announced a “Green Bangalore” drive under which 15 lakh saplings would be planted across the city on Kempegowda Jayanti with the participation of volunteers and organisations.He also provided updates on the Bengaluru Business Corridor project, formerly known as the Peripheral Ring Road. He said nearly 80 per cent of farmers in the first phase had agreed to land acquisition and tenders had already been issued.A 33-km stretch connecting Electronic City and Mysore Road is expected to be notified shortly. Landowners are being offered compensation through commercial plots, Transferable Development Rights or double the market value.Addressing Bengaluru’s traffic problems, Shivakumar announced a new 2.2-km three-lane tunnel road project from Hebbal Junction to the University of Agricultural Sciences campus. An additional 1.7-km elevated corridor from Mekhri Circle will also be taken up.He said foundation work for both projects would begin next month and the projects were expected to be completed within 18 months. Road development works worth Rs 631 crore are also underway in Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout.The Deputy Chief Minister said several more infrastructure and flood management projects worth nearly Rs 3,000 crore would be announced in the coming days. “This is a historic land guarantee initiative for Bengaluru. We want every genuine property owner to receive legal protection and official recognition,” he said.