ETV Bharat / bharat

MV Ocean Winner Sinking: Lifeboat Found After 100 Hours, Search Continues For 22 Missing Crew Members

Coast Guard intensifies search for missing crew of MV Ocean Winner after lifeboat found without survivors. ( ETV Bharat )

Paradip: Search and rescue operations are continuing for the missing crew members of the Panama-flagged cargo ship MV Ocean Winner, which sank in the Bay of Bengal. Nearly 100 hours after the ship sank, the Indian Coast Guard's rescue team on Tuesday located a lifeboat in the middle of the sea, which has been identified as belonging to MV Ocean Winner.

The lifeboat was found floating in the sea by the Coast Guard rescue team. However, no crew members were found inside it. Following the discovery, rescuers intensified the search operation in the surrounding area.

According to a press release issued by the Indian Coast Guard, the search and rescue operation for the 22 missing crew members of MV Ocean Winner remains underway. The Indian Coast Guard has deployed ships and other rescue assets.

Additional Coast Guard Assets Deployed In Search

Search efforts intensified on Tuesday, with additional Coast Guard assets, aircraft, and merchant vessels deployed in coordination with the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) Beijing.

The vessel carried 24 crew members, including 20 Chinese nationals, three from Myanmar, and one from Bangladesh. It issued a distress alert on August 22 while operating around 300 nautical miles north-northwest of Diglipur in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Following the alert, the Andaman and Nicobar Command launched a coordinated maritime search and rescue operation with MRCC Andaman and Nicobar and Coast Guard authorities.

During the operation, an Indian Navy P-8I maritime patrol aircraft detected two floating liferafts and an oil slick near the vessel's reported location. Merchant vessel MV AISOPOS rescued two survivors around 8 pm.

The Indian Coast Guard deployed ICGS Varad and ICGS Anmol, while ICGS Vijit was also deployed from Sri Vijaya Puram (previously known as Port Blair) to strengthen the search.