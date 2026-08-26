MV Ocean Winner Sinking: Lifeboat Found After 100 Hours, Search Continues For 22 Missing Crew Members
During intensive search operations, the Coast Guard also recovered an emergency beacon from the Panama-flagged cargo ship that sank in the Bay of Bengal.
Published : August 26, 2026 at 1:47 PM IST
Paradip: Search and rescue operations are continuing for the missing crew members of the Panama-flagged cargo ship MV Ocean Winner, which sank in the Bay of Bengal. Nearly 100 hours after the ship sank, the Indian Coast Guard's rescue team on Tuesday located a lifeboat in the middle of the sea, which has been identified as belonging to MV Ocean Winner.
The lifeboat was found floating in the sea by the Coast Guard rescue team. However, no crew members were found inside it. Following the discovery, rescuers intensified the search operation in the surrounding area.
According to a press release issued by the Indian Coast Guard, the search and rescue operation for the 22 missing crew members of MV Ocean Winner remains underway. The Indian Coast Guard has deployed ships and other rescue assets.
Additional Coast Guard Assets Deployed In Search
Search efforts intensified on Tuesday, with additional Coast Guard assets, aircraft, and merchant vessels deployed in coordination with the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) Beijing.
The vessel carried 24 crew members, including 20 Chinese nationals, three from Myanmar, and one from Bangladesh. It issued a distress alert on August 22 while operating around 300 nautical miles north-northwest of Diglipur in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.
Following the alert, the Andaman and Nicobar Command launched a coordinated maritime search and rescue operation with MRCC Andaman and Nicobar and Coast Guard authorities.
During the operation, an Indian Navy P-8I maritime patrol aircraft detected two floating liferafts and an oil slick near the vessel's reported location. Merchant vessel MV AISOPOS rescued two survivors around 8 pm.
The Indian Coast Guard deployed ICGS Varad and ICGS Anmol, while ICGS Vijit was also deployed from Sri Vijaya Puram (previously known as Port Blair) to strengthen the search.
During an aerial search, a naval aircraft detected a distress transmission and guided ICGS Varad towards the reported location. The Coast Guard vessel later recovered an emergency beacon from the area, which was verified as being associated with MV Ocean Winner.
Around 7 am on August 25, ICGS Varad located the lifeboat belonging to MV Ocean Winner. A boarding team inspected the lifeboat but found no survivors.
"Additional Coast Guard assets are being deployed to augment the ongoing search and rescue efforts further," the Coast Guard said.
Contact Lost On August 22
According to available information, contact with MV Ocean Winner was lost on August 22, after which reports emerged that the vessel had sunk in the Bay of Bengal. Of the 24 crew members on board, two have already been rescued, while the remaining 22 are still missing.
More than 100 hours have passed since the sinking, but the search for the missing crew members continues. The discovery of the lifeboat has given rescuers hope, and the search has been intensified around the location where it was found.
According to MarineTraffic, MV Ocean Winner was a Panama-flagged bulk carrier approximately 225 m long and 32.26 m wide. Singapore was listed as its destination, with an estimated arrival date of August 27.
Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal has also expressed concern over the sinking and the ongoing efforts to locate the missing crew members.
The next update on the search-and-rescue operation is awaited.
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