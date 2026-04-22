Mustard Farmers In Alwar Prefer Tests At Traders’ Laboratory Instead Of Government Facility
The mustard price is determined by oil content and farmers get it tested to ensure that they get a fair price for their produce
Published : April 22, 2026 at 6:22 PM IST
Alwar: Despite there being a government laboratory to test the mustard for its oil content, majority of the farmers coming to the Alwar Agricultural Produce Market continue to get the testing done at a laboratory being run by the traders. This is seen as a trust deficit when it comes to the government laboratory. Market authorities say that steps will be taken to ensure that the farmers get their produce tested at the government facility in the coming days.
Alwar is among Rajasthan’s top mustard producing districts. Mustard production has been the backbone of the rural economy of the district. Since the price of mustard is determined by its oil content, the farmers have their produce tested before selling it in the market to ensure that they get a fair price for their produce.
Despite free testing facilities for the farmers at both the laboratories, the farmers have been showing a preference towards the one established by Kedalganj Business Steering Committee that has four machines installed by the local Vyapar Mandal.
Sources disclosed that the government laboratory at Alwar Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) premises witnesses only 500 to 700 farmers visiting to get their mustard tested for its oil content. On the other hand, nearly 11,000 farmers get their produce tested at the laboratory being run by the traders.
Grain Market Chairman Satyavijay Gupta said that while the farmers can get their produce tested for free at both the laboratories, a fee of Rs 30 has to be paid by individuals other than farmers getting their produce tested at the laboratory being run by the Vyapar Mandal.
He said, “The mustard price is decided on the availability of oil in the produce. Every year an average of 10,000 to 12,000 farmers are benefiting by getting their mustard tested in the Vyapar Mandal's laboratory. While there is also a government lab in the APMC premises, the farmers have less faith in its test reports.”
Farmer Tarachand, who had brought his mustard produce to the APMC premises said, “The advantage of getting the mustard tested is that we learn about the quality and oil content of the mustard making it easier for us to obtain the correct price from the traders.”
Another farmer, Mausam related that he comes to the APMC premises every year to sell his mustard crop. He sells his produce only after getting it tested at the Vyapar Mandal’s laboratory which ensures he receives a good price.
“Farmers are generally unaware of the government laboratory at the APMC premises and bring their mustard directly to the traders' labs for testing,” he said.
Meanwhile, Deputy Director at the Agricultural Produce Market, Ramvilas Yadav said that he was not aware of the matter. “It will be considered. Information will be sought from the Market Secretary and the reasons for the low number of mustard samples being tested at the government labs will be investigated. The administration will encourage the farmers to get their mustard tested at the government laboratory where the facility is available free of charge,” he said.