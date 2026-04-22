ETV Bharat / bharat

Mustard Farmers In Alwar Prefer Tests At Traders’ Laboratory Instead Of Government Facility

Alwar: Despite there being a government laboratory to test the mustard for its oil content, majority of the farmers coming to the Alwar Agricultural Produce Market continue to get the testing done at a laboratory being run by the traders. This is seen as a trust deficit when it comes to the government laboratory. Market authorities say that steps will be taken to ensure that the farmers get their produce tested at the government facility in the coming days.

Alwar is among Rajasthan’s top mustard producing districts. Mustard production has been the backbone of the rural economy of the district. Since the price of mustard is determined by its oil content, the farmers have their produce tested before selling it in the market to ensure that they get a fair price for their produce.

Despite free testing facilities for the farmers at both the laboratories, the farmers have been showing a preference towards the one established by Kedalganj Business Steering Committee that has four machines installed by the local Vyapar Mandal.

Sources disclosed that the government laboratory at Alwar Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) premises witnesses only 500 to 700 farmers visiting to get their mustard tested for its oil content. On the other hand, nearly 11,000 farmers get their produce tested at the laboratory being run by the traders.

Grain Market Chairman Satyavijay Gupta said that while the farmers can get their produce tested for free at both the laboratories, a fee of Rs 30 has to be paid by individuals other than farmers getting their produce tested at the laboratory being run by the Vyapar Mandal.