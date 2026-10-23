ETV Bharat / bharat

Must Unite Society Against Divisive Forces; Inspire Citizens Towards Self-Reliance: PM

In this screengrab from a video posted on Oct. 23, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the inauguration of 'Chinmaya Amrit Mahotsav Global Sammelan', in New Delhi. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday called for efforts to address emerging societal ills and new challenges, unite society against divisive forces and inspire citizens towards self-reliance.

Inaugurating the Chinmaya Amrit Mahotsav Global Sammelan here, Modi said Chinmaya Mission was not merely an institution but a thought -- Chinmaya, meaning pure consciousness -- was founded by a Chinmaya sage, whose journey over the decades had also been marked by divine resolves.

"In the past decades, times have changed, new challenges have emerged before the country, and new societal ills have surfaced. Today, the responsibility of solving them rests upon all of us," Modi said.

"We must unite society against the forces that seek to divide us. We must make our citizens aware and inspired towards self-reliance. We must connect every individual with the resolve of a Developed India by 2047. For these objectives, we must become even more proactive," he added.

The prime minister said the nation was the birthplace of Indian culture and the foundation of the country's existence.