ETV Bharat / bharat

'Must Call Out Countries That Support, Promote Cross-Border Terrorism': MEA Reiterates Anti-Terror Stance

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday reiterated India's stance on the need for global cooperation against terrorism and said countries enabling or promoting cross-border terrorism must be identified and called out.

Responding to a media query at the weekly press briefing in the national capital, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said cross-border terrorism remains a global threat that requires collective international action.

"Cross-border terrorism is a threat which the whole world must come together and combat, and we must call out countries that are supportive of terrorism and who are promoting cross-border terrorism from their territories," Jaiswal said.

The remarks came in reference to the recent statements made by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval during his visit to Moscow. Addressing the 1st International Security Forum and the XIV International Meeting of High-Ranking Officials Responsible for Security Matters in Moscow on Thursday, Doval said that countries cannot have double standards in their fight against terrorism and called on responsible nations to take decisive action against terrorist groups and those states which sponsor or finance such groups.

He said terrorism constitutes one of the most serious threats to international security. "Every country has a responsibility to fight terrorism. There cannot be double standards in the fight against terrorism. Responsible nations must evaluate their choices and decide whether they support the sponsors of terrorism or counter them and take decisive action against terrorist groups," Doval said.