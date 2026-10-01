Every Recruitment Parameter Must Prioritise Nation And Citizen, Says PM Modi At UPSC Event
The Prime Minister said selecting individuals with the right motivation would make it easier for the administration to adapt to rapidly changing public aspirations
Published : October 1, 2026 at 3:38 PM IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday emphasised that the youth recruited today will serve as both the chief architects and primary beneficiaries of the nation’s future, stressing that every selection process must be tested against the dual criteria of prioritising the nation and its citizens.
“When candidates filled with this spirit are selected, achieving national goals will become that much more natural and easier,” Modi said while addressing the centenary celebrations of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.
Calling for a fundamental shift in recruitment philosophy, the Prime Minister said selection parameters must assess not only candidates’ academic knowledge but also their underlying motivation to ensure they are drawn to public service rather than merely holding public office.
100 years of UPSC is a proud milestone. For a century, it has played an important role in administration and serving people. https://t.co/8mLKPv4jXU— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 1, 2026
He said selecting individuals with the right motivation would make it easier for the administration to adapt to rapidly changing public aspirations. “Therefore, we will also have to adapt our Selection Parameters and Recruitment Process according to future needs,” Modi said.
He acknowledged that while the UPSC has excellently discharged its historical duties, the focus must now decisively pivot toward the critical next 25 years that await the country. “Therefore, today I will keep the focus of my discussion in this direction,” he said.
Detailing the critical role of public service commissions in achieving a Viksit Bharat, the Prime Minister emphasised that the youths recruited today will simultaneously serve as the chief architects and the primary beneficiaries of the nation's future. He mandated that every selection process must be rigorously tested against the dual criteria of prioritising the nation and the citizen. “When candidates filled with this spirit are selected, achieving national goals will become that much more natural and easier,” the Prime Minister said.
हमें ऐसे युवाओं को Public Services में लाना होगा, जो Public Office से नहीं, Public Service से आकर्षित हों।— PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 1, 2026
इसलिए जरूरी है कि Recruitment की परीक्षा... सिर्फ यह न परखे कि Candidate कितना जानता है।
बल्कि वो यह भी देखे कि... वह युवा Civil Services में आना क्यों चाहता है: PM…
He warned that traditional service delivery models must evolve to match the speed of an instant-delivery world where citizens demand rapid, real-time solutions powered by AI. “This changing mindset demands new changes from our Civil Services as well,” observed PM Modi.
Modi said that "we must always remember two touchstones. One - nation first. Second - citizen first". The Prime Minister stressed that the selection parameters must evaluate not just academic knowledge, but the underlying motivation to ensure candidates are drawn to public service rather than mere public office. "We must bring such youth into public services who are attracted not by public office, but by public service. Therefore, it is essential that the recruitment examination... does not just test what the candidate knows. But also sees that... why that youth want to come into civil services," he said.
Sharing his personal interactions with newly inducted civil servants, the Prime Minister suggested that trainee officers should write down their original motivations to serve as a grounding self-appraisal tool when future challenges and responsibilities mount. He encouraged both the UPSC and state commissions to institutionalise similar introspective mechanisms for candidates. “UPSC and state commissions can also consider developing such a system,” remarked Modi.
He emphasised the need for empathetic civil servants who find innovative solutions, proactively ease citizens' lives, and critically evaluate the impact of laws on the public. “We have to give the country those professionals who find innovative ways out of difficult problems,” he noted.
He stated that the core identity of the UPSC, its independence, impartiality, merit, confidentiality, and fair processes, must remain eternally uncompromised. “These values must always remain,” he said.
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