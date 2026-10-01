ETV Bharat / bharat

Every Recruitment Parameter Must Prioritise Nation And Citizen, Says PM Modi At UPSC Event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the centenary celebrations of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Thursday ( IANS )

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday emphasised that the youth recruited today will serve as both the chief architects and primary beneficiaries of the nation’s future, stressing that every selection process must be tested against the dual criteria of prioritising the nation and its citizens.

“When candidates filled with this spirit are selected, achieving national goals will become that much more natural and easier,” Modi said while addressing the centenary celebrations of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. Calling for a fundamental shift in recruitment philosophy, the Prime Minister said selection parameters must assess not only candidates’ academic knowledge but also their underlying motivation to ensure they are drawn to public service rather than merely holding public office. He said selecting individuals with the right motivation would make it easier for the administration to adapt to rapidly changing public aspirations. “Therefore, we will also have to adapt our Selection Parameters and Recruitment Process according to future needs,” Modi said. He acknowledged that while the UPSC has excellently discharged its historical duties, the focus must now decisively pivot toward the critical next 25 years that await the country. “Therefore, today I will keep the focus of my discussion in this direction,” he said.