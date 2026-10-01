ETV Bharat / bharat

Every Recruitment Parameter Must Prioritise Nation And Citizen, Says PM Modi At UPSC Event

The Prime Minister said selecting individuals with the right motivation would make it easier for the administration to adapt to rapidly changing public aspirations

Must Bring Youth Into Public Services Who Are Not Attracted To Public Office: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the centenary celebrations of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Thursday (IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 1, 2026 at 3:38 PM IST

3 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday emphasised that the youth recruited today will serve as both the chief architects and primary beneficiaries of the nation’s future, stressing that every selection process must be tested against the dual criteria of prioritising the nation and its citizens.

“When candidates filled with this spirit are selected, achieving national goals will become that much more natural and easier,” Modi said while addressing the centenary celebrations of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

Calling for a fundamental shift in recruitment philosophy, the Prime Minister said selection parameters must assess not only candidates’ academic knowledge but also their underlying motivation to ensure they are drawn to public service rather than merely holding public office.

He said selecting individuals with the right motivation would make it easier for the administration to adapt to rapidly changing public aspirations. “Therefore, we will also have to adapt our Selection Parameters and Recruitment Process according to future needs,” Modi said.

He acknowledged that while the UPSC has excellently discharged its historical duties, the focus must now decisively pivot toward the critical next 25 years that await the country. “Therefore, today I will keep the focus of my discussion in this direction,” he said.

Detailing the critical role of public service commissions in achieving a Viksit Bharat, the Prime Minister emphasised that the youths recruited today will simultaneously serve as the chief architects and the primary beneficiaries of the nation's future. He mandated that every selection process must be rigorously tested against the dual criteria of prioritising the nation and the citizen. “When candidates filled with this spirit are selected, achieving national goals will become that much more natural and easier,” the Prime Minister said.

He warned that traditional service delivery models must evolve to match the speed of an instant-delivery world where citizens demand rapid, real-time solutions powered by AI. “This changing mindset demands new changes from our Civil Services as well,” observed PM Modi.

Modi said that "we must always remember two touchstones. One - nation first. Second - citizen first". The Prime Minister stressed that the selection parameters must evaluate not just academic knowledge, but the underlying motivation to ensure candidates are drawn to public service rather than mere public office. "We must bring such youth into public services who are attracted not by public office, but by public service. Therefore, it is essential that the recruitment examination... does not just test what the candidate knows. But also sees that... why that youth want to come into civil services," he said.

Sharing his personal interactions with newly inducted civil servants, the Prime Minister suggested that trainee officers should write down their original motivations to serve as a grounding self-appraisal tool when future challenges and responsibilities mount. He encouraged both the UPSC and state commissions to institutionalise similar introspective mechanisms for candidates. “UPSC and state commissions can also consider developing such a system,” remarked Modi.

He emphasised the need for empathetic civil servants who find innovative solutions, proactively ease citizens' lives, and critically evaluate the impact of laws on the public. “We have to give the country those professionals who find innovative ways out of difficult problems,” he noted.

He stated that the core identity of the UPSC, its independence, impartiality, merit, confidentiality, and fair processes, must remain eternally uncompromised. “These values must always remain,” he said.

Read More

  1. CIC Recommends Publishing Paper-Wise UPSC Marks, Flags No Order For 2018 Halt
  2. After UPSC, MPSC Setbacks, Sachin Ghule Builds Thriving Vehicle Body Manufacturing Business, Employs Dozens

TAGGED:

UPSC CENTENARY CELEBRATIONS
RECRUITMENT PROCESS
PUBLIC SERVICE
SELECTION REFORMS
NARENDRA MODI

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.