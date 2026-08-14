ETV Bharat / bharat

'Must Be Tired Of Fighting, Think Of Restoring Peace': Supreme Court To Kuki, Meitei Groups

Around 460 trucks stranded at Litan in Ukhrul district for nearly a month due to the Kuki-Naga conflict resume their journey towards Imphal under heavy security after the counter-blockade and shutdown were lifted following talks between the Kuki CSO Working Committee, Ukhrul, and the Government of Manipur (GoM), on Tuesday, August 11, 2026. ( IANS )

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday observed that the Kuki and Meitei communities must be tired of fighting and must consider restoring peace and making roads and highways functional. The communities have been engaged in ethnic violence in Manipur for more than three years.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. The bench said both ethnic groups must endeavour to open highways and roads, as blocking them would not serve anyone's interest. The bench stressed that allegations and counter-allegations should not be the issue, and both the groups will have to find a lasting solution for restoring peace.

The bench was hearing a plea by 'Kuki Women Organisation for Human Rights', a wing of Kuki Organisation of Human Rights Trust (KOHUR), and intervener 'International Meitei Organisation'.

During the hearing, the bench said that both groups have suffered enough hardships and they must be tired of fighting. The bench said that highways are the lifeline of any region as essential commodities pass through them.

"The issue is very genuine and blocking national highways is a serious matter, but court intervention in directing the opening of highways will lead to loss of lives," observed the bench.

Senior advocate Anand Grover, representing the petitioner Kuki group, pressed that they were against any violence and killings. However, he alleged that Meiteis were blocking several routes, which was affecting the supply of essential commodities.

The counsel appearing for the intervener Meitei group alleged that the petition filed by the Kuki group was "mischievous." The counsel insisted that the Kukis were the ones blocking all the highways and roads in the state, thereby creating hardships for the people.