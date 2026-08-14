'Must Be Tired Of Fighting, Think Of Restoring Peace': Supreme Court To Kuki, Meitei Groups
The top court said that highways are the lifeline of any region as essential commodities pass through them.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : August 14, 2026 at 9:00 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday observed that the Kuki and Meitei communities must be tired of fighting and must consider restoring peace and making roads and highways functional. The communities have been engaged in ethnic violence in Manipur for more than three years.
The matter came up before a bench comprising Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. The bench said both ethnic groups must endeavour to open highways and roads, as blocking them would not serve anyone's interest. The bench stressed that allegations and counter-allegations should not be the issue, and both the groups will have to find a lasting solution for restoring peace.
The bench was hearing a plea by 'Kuki Women Organisation for Human Rights', a wing of Kuki Organisation of Human Rights Trust (KOHUR), and intervener 'International Meitei Organisation'.
During the hearing, the bench said that both groups have suffered enough hardships and they must be tired of fighting. The bench said that highways are the lifeline of any region as essential commodities pass through them.
"The issue is very genuine and blocking national highways is a serious matter, but court intervention in directing the opening of highways will lead to loss of lives," observed the bench.
Senior advocate Anand Grover, representing the petitioner Kuki group, pressed that they were against any violence and killings. However, he alleged that Meiteis were blocking several routes, which was affecting the supply of essential commodities.
The counsel appearing for the intervener Meitei group alleged that the petition filed by the Kuki group was "mischievous." The counsel insisted that the Kukis were the ones blocking all the highways and roads in the state, thereby creating hardships for the people.
It was argued before the bench that even after the state's chief minister appealed for the opening of the roads, Kukis were blocking them.
"We would ensure that both groups will work towards opening of highways," observed the bench as it made Centre and the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) as parties in the petition.
The bench asked both groups to provide, within two weeks, details of blocked roads in the state and suggestions on how they will be reopened.
The bench allowed the application for intervention and granted the counsel for the Meitei group liberty to file a fresh petition indicating the details of blocked roads and to amend the memo of parties.
The bench observed that the blockade of roads was hurting everyone's interest and disrupting supplies of essential commodities, and suggested they explore intervention from a professional agency or seek help through an agreement.
The petitioner Kuki women group in its plea, sought the removal of a blockade on NH-2, which connects Imphal with Dimapur in Nagaland, and the restoration of supplies to Kuki-dominated areas.
More than 260 people have been killed and thousands displaced since the ethnic violence broke out between the Imphal valley-based Meitei and neighbouring hills-based Kuki communities in May 2023.
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