Mussoorie Sewage Threatens Downstream Villages: Nautha Residents Warn Of Poll Boycott Amid Migration

By Sunil Sonkar

Mussoorie: Mussoorie may be known as the Queen of the Hills, with its natural beauty captivating tourists from across the country and the world. However, the residents of Nautha, located about 20 kilometres from Mussoorie and several other villages, are facing acute contamination of water sources.

They are disturbed due to the filth caused by tourists visiting Mussoorie and local residents. The situation has gone to such proportions that many are now planning to migrate.

The ground reality

Dirty sewage water flowing into water resources has become a serious problem in Nautha village, located in Tehri district, about 20 kilometres from Mussoorie. A sewage treatment plant has been installed about 10 km upstream from Nautha village. While sewage water from Mussoorie is treated, there are allegations that due to overflowing and negligence, the sewage spill over into natural water sources and canals.

The villagers in Nautha alleged that dirty sewage water is affecting irrigation on fields and damaging crops. The sewage water flowing into natural water sources and canals has made life difficult for the villagers.

Nautha village is home to approximately 35-40 families, who are suffering from this problem. Five other villages are affected, but Nautha is particularly worst-affected. Many villagers say that cattle are also falling ill from drinking or coming into contact with the dirty water. The village has become engulfed in an atmosphere of stench and filth, a situation that is now adversely affecting the daily lives of its residents.

Several residents—including Prabha Devi, Champa Devi, Mohan Singh, Prem Singh, Surat Singh and Anil Singh from Nautha—expressed their grievances before the administration. Villagers said that they have lodged complaints with the concerned departments and officials multiple times regarding this issue, but no concrete action has been taken till now. The villagers assert that departmental negligence has placed both their agricultural activities and their livelihoods in jeopardy.

"Due to filthy water flow, both humans and livestock are falling ill. This situation has persisted for nearly two years, yet no one is willing to listen to us,” said Premchand, a villager.

Dinesh, a villager from Nautha, told ETV Bharat that contaminated water is flowing down from a sewage tank situated directly above the village. Consequently, both children and livestock are falling ill. Furthermore, in addition to leafy greens and vegetables, various other crops have also been ruined. The sewage-laden water is emitting a foul odour, causing significant distress and difficulties for the residents.