Mussoorie Sewage Threatens Downstream Villages: Nautha Residents Warn Of Poll Boycott Amid Migration

Published : March 12, 2026 at 9:50 PM IST
By Sunil Sonkar
Mussoorie: Mussoorie may be known as the Queen of the Hills, with its natural beauty captivating tourists from across the country and the world. However, the residents of Nautha, located about 20 kilometres from Mussoorie and several other villages, are facing acute contamination of water sources.
They are disturbed due to the filth caused by tourists visiting Mussoorie and local residents. The situation has gone to such proportions that many are now planning to migrate.
The ground reality
Dirty sewage water flowing into water resources has become a serious problem in Nautha village, located in Tehri district, about 20 kilometres from Mussoorie. A sewage treatment plant has been installed about 10 km upstream from Nautha village. While sewage water from Mussoorie is treated, there are allegations that due to overflowing and negligence, the sewage spill over into natural water sources and canals.
The villagers in Nautha alleged that dirty sewage water is affecting irrigation on fields and damaging crops. The sewage water flowing into natural water sources and canals has made life difficult for the villagers.
Nautha village is home to approximately 35-40 families, who are suffering from this problem. Five other villages are affected, but Nautha is particularly worst-affected. Many villagers say that cattle are also falling ill from drinking or coming into contact with the dirty water. The village has become engulfed in an atmosphere of stench and filth, a situation that is now adversely affecting the daily lives of its residents.
Several residents—including Prabha Devi, Champa Devi, Mohan Singh, Prem Singh, Surat Singh and Anil Singh from Nautha—expressed their grievances before the administration. Villagers said that they have lodged complaints with the concerned departments and officials multiple times regarding this issue, but no concrete action has been taken till now. The villagers assert that departmental negligence has placed both their agricultural activities and their livelihoods in jeopardy.
"Due to filthy water flow, both humans and livestock are falling ill. This situation has persisted for nearly two years, yet no one is willing to listen to us,” said Premchand, a villager.
Dinesh, a villager from Nautha, told ETV Bharat that contaminated water is flowing down from a sewage tank situated directly above the village. Consequently, both children and livestock are falling ill. Furthermore, in addition to leafy greens and vegetables, various other crops have also been ruined. The sewage-laden water is emitting a foul odour, causing significant distress and difficulties for the residents.
Local officials visited the village last year. The situation improved when the flow of sewage water was halted for about two or three months. However, the condition has now reverted to exactly how it was before. “It feels as though no one listens to us at all," said Prabha Devi, a villager.
Meanwhile, Champa Devi, another villager, also highlighted a host of related problems. She explained that all the filth is draining directly into the agricultural fields, causing the vegetable crops to rot. Rice transplantation typically takes place during the monsoon season. During this period, their feet suffer due to severe skin infections and constant exposure to contaminated water. Moreover, the filthy water is hurting their children, causing them to fall ill—yet there is no one willing to step in and resolve this pressing issue.
The prolonged failure to resolve this issue has sparked immense outrage among the villagers. Openly expressing their indignation before the administration, the villagers have issued a stern warning: if a solution is not found swiftly, they will launch an intense protest movement and will boycott the 2027 Assembly elections.
"No one is willing to listen to our plight. Our fields have been ruined due to contaminated water. This polluted water is also flowing into the Yamuna River, which is a matter of grave concern. We have become so distressed that we are now compelled to abandon our village. If this problem is not resolved, we will boycott the upcoming elections," said Surat Singh, a villager.
The villagers further stated that while the government is implementing various schemes to curb rural migration, the failure to resolve such fundamental issues is forcing people to leave their villages. They warn that if the current situation persists, many families in the village may be compelled to migrate in the near future.
"The villagers have been assured that, within one week, soak pits will be constructed to isolate the water discharged from the STP (Sewage Treatment Plant) from natural water sources. This will temporarily divert the contaminated water in a different direction, thereby preventing it from mixing with local water bodies," said Amit Kumar, executive engineer, Garhwal Jal Sansthan, Mussoorie.
He continued, "A proposal amounting to Rs. 67 lakh has been submitted to the government for the permanent diversion of the water discharged from the STP. As soon as the proposal receives approval, the necessary work to implement a permanent solution will begin.”
He also informed that allegations of negligence against the contractor currently operating the STP are being investigated. If the contractor is found guilty, their tender will be cancelled, and the responsibility for operating the plant will be handed over to a new contractor.
He added that, in light of the villagers' grievances, a joint meeting involving officials from the Garhwal Jal Sansthan, the Jal Nigam, and the local administration will be convened shortly.
