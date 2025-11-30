ETV Bharat / bharat

Muslims Fear Walking On Streets, Courts Functioning Under Govt Pressure: Jamiat Chief Mahmood Madani

Referring to the misuse of the term 'Jihad,' he said 'Jihad' in Islam means struggle against injustice and oppression. “Whenever there is oppression, there will be jihad,” he said, adding that terms like "love jihad," "land jihad," and "spit jihad" have been coined to defame Muslims.

“The Supreme Court is eligible to be called supreme only when it follows the Constitution and when it upholds the law. If it doesn't do that, it doesn't deserve to be called 'Supreme,'” Madani added.

Citing cases like Babri Masjid and triple talaq, he opined that the Supreme Court should be considered "supreme" only if it upholds the Constitution and the law. "After the verdict on Babri Masjid, triple talaq and several other matters, it seems that courts are functioning under the Government's pressure for a few years now...We have several instances before that have raised questions on the character of courts,” he said.

Speaking at the National Governing Body Meeting in Bhopal, he said that bulldozer actions and mob lynchings, among other efforts, are being used to smear one religion. “It is regrettable to note that a particular community is being protected while others are legally disempowered, socially marginalised, and humiliated. Their religious identity and existence are being declared unnecessary,” Madani said.

Bhopal: Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind (JUH) President Maulana Mahmood Madani on Saturday said that the situation in the country has reached such a point that Muslims feel unsafe walking on the streets due to government-sponsored oppression and persecution.

Madani also criticised anti-conversion laws, saying they undermine the right to freedom of religion. "The Constitution of the country has provided us with the right to Freedom of Religion. But under the Conversion Law, this fundamental right is being eroded. This law is being used in a manner in which practising a religion becomes liable to fear and punishment,” he said.

“On the other hand, in the name of 'Ghar Wapasi', those converting people into a particular religion have a free hand. They are not questioned, and no legal action is taken against them," the JUH leader added.

He also commented on Vande Mataram, saying that surrendering communities are "murda kaum," while living communities face challenges head-on. The Jamiat president further remarked, "...'Murda kaum' do not get involved in difficulties. They surrender. They will be told to recite Vande Mataram, and they will begin doing so at once. That is the sign of a 'murda kaum'. If it is 'zinda kaum', morale will have to be boosted, and the situation will have to be met head on..."

The meeting also adopted a series of major resolutions on issues ranging from “Islamophobia” and “madrasa protection” to the “Uniform Civil Code (UCC)”, “Waqf reforms”, "Love Jihad" propaganda and the ongoing crisis in Palestine. More than 1,500 council members from across the country participated in the meeting.

Reacting to Madani’s remarks, the state Sports and Cooperation Minister Vishwas Sarang said that this sectarianism and talk of dividing the country have long been used as a political tool. Mocking the Constitution and the constitutional system, and now commenting on the Supreme Court, is unfortunate. Madani is forgetting that if you live in India as a free Indian, you must abide by the Constitution." Sarang said, adding, "Eating food from India but singing praises of someone else will not work."

BJP leader and MP Manoj Tiwari also criticised Jamiat president over his remarks, calling them unacceptable and provocative. "Someone giving such threats can only be a person of criminal nature," he said.

He added that India has always ensured safety and equal opportunity for all communities, including Muslims. "If there is any place in the world where our brothers and sisters of the Muslim community are safest and facilitated, it is India," he said.