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Muslim Organisation Urges Community Members To Avoid Slaughter Of Cows On Eid-Ul-Azha

AIPUB chief Ubaidullah Qasmi said that in situations where legal restrictions exist, it is appropriate to refrain from offering a cow as sacrifice.

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By PTI

Published : May 25, 2026 at 7:17 AM IST

1 Min Read
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New Delhi: A Muslim organisation on Sunday urged community members to avoid the slaughter of cows as a sacrifice during Eid-ul-Azha, pointing out that in light of legal restrictions and apprehension of unrest, it is appropriate to offer another animal as a sacrifice.

The All India Pasmanda Ulema Board (AIPUB) made the assertion in response to a query on offering the sacrifice of animals. "Undoubtedly, 'qurbani' (ritual of sacrifice) is an act of worship, and according to the Sharia, the cow is indeed included among the animals permissible for sacrifice.

"However, in situations where there exists a legal prohibition imposed by the government, and where performing such a sacrifice carries the risk of inciting unrest, riots, threats to the lives and property of Muslims, or communal tension, then in compliance with the law, performing the sacrifice using other permissible animals is the course of action that aligns most closely with wisdom and prudence," AIPUB chief Ubaidullah Qasmi said.

He said that in situations where legal restrictions exist or there is an apprehension of unrest, it is appropriate to refrain from offering a cow as a sacrifice.

Muslims across the globe sacrifice animals as permitted by law in their respective countries as a symbol of the willingness and obedience to God that Prophet Ibrahim showed in offering his son Ismael as a sacrifice.

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TAGGED:

MUSLIM BODY SACRIFICE
EID UL AZHA
MUSLIM ORGANISATION
MUSLIM COWS SLAUGHTER EID UL AZHA

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