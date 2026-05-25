ETV Bharat / bharat

Muslim Organisation Urges Community Members To Avoid Slaughter Of Cows On Eid-Ul-Azha

New Delhi: A Muslim organisation on Sunday urged community members to avoid the slaughter of cows as a sacrifice during Eid-ul-Azha, pointing out that in light of legal restrictions and apprehension of unrest, it is appropriate to offer another animal as a sacrifice.

The All India Pasmanda Ulema Board (AIPUB) made the assertion in response to a query on offering the sacrifice of animals. "Undoubtedly, 'qurbani' (ritual of sacrifice) is an act of worship, and according to the Sharia, the cow is indeed included among the animals permissible for sacrifice.

"However, in situations where there exists a legal prohibition imposed by the government, and where performing such a sacrifice carries the risk of inciting unrest, riots, threats to the lives and property of Muslims, or communal tension, then in compliance with the law, performing the sacrifice using other permissible animals is the course of action that aligns most closely with wisdom and prudence," AIPUB chief Ubaidullah Qasmi said.