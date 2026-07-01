Muslim Marriage Can Be Established Without Formal Nikahnama: Jammu Kashmir Court
A Jammu Kashmir court ruled Muslim marriage can be legally recognized through credible oral evidence without formally proved Nikahnama, granting restitution of conjugal rights.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : July 1, 2026 at 6:32 PM IST
Srinagar: In a significant ruling, a court in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam ruled that a Muslim marriage can be legally recognised based on credible oral evidence, even if the Nikahnama (marriage contract) is not formally presented, as long as the evidence is reliable and uncontested.
Judicial Magistrate 1st Class Budgam, Tasneem Kawoos, while partly decreeing a suit for restitution of conjugal rights filed by a husband against his wife, ordered the wife to resume cohabitation but refused to grant a permanent injunction against her relative due to insufficient specific evidence.
The court observed that the plaintiff had claimed he married the defendant on July 25, 2022, according to Muslim rites and ceremonies. Although the Nikahnama, marriage agreement and affidavit were placed on record, they were not formally proved under the rules governing documentary evidence.
However, the wife neither appeared before the court nor filed a written statement despite being served with summons. As a result, the court said the plaintiff's claim regarding the marriage remained unchallenged.
“It is settled law that facts not specifically denied are deemed to have been admitted. Since defendant No. 1 chose not to contest the proceedings, a deemed admission arises regarding the marital relationship pleaded by the plaintiff. Thus, the factum of marriage stood admitted by implication,” the court held.
The court further noted that the plaintiff testified as a witness, and his version was corroborated by two independent witnesses, whose statements also went unchallenged.
Addressing the issue of the unproved Nikahnama, the court held that the omission was not fatal to the plaintiff's case. Though the Nikahnama, marriage agreement and affidavit have not been formally proved in accordance with the strict rules governing documentary evidence, such an omission is not fatal to the plaintiff's case. Formal proof of these documents would have assumed significance only had the marriage itself been disputed by the defendants,” the judgement said.
The magistrate went on to explain the legal position governing Muslim marriages. “This Court finds that under Muslim Personal Law, preparation or registration of a Nikahnama is not a sine qua non for the validity of a marriage. A Muslim marriage is essentially a civil contract which comes into existence upon a valid offer (Ijab) and acceptance (Qubool) made in the presence of competent witnesses. The Nikahnama merely serves as a record evidencing the marriage and is not the source of its validity,” the court observed.
Making an interesting observation, the court ruled, “Consequently, even in the absence of a formally proved Nikahnama, a Nikah can validly be established through reliable oral evidence.”
The court found that the oral testimonies of the plaintiff and two witnesses consistently established that the marriage had taken place on July 25, 2022.
“Their testimonies have remained unchallenged and unrebutted. Therefore, the mere non-production or non-formal proof of the Nikahnama does not undermine the plaintiff's case, particularly when the factum of marriage stands admitted by implication owing to the failure of the defendants to contest the proceedings and is otherwise proved through cogent oral evidence,” the judgement said.
On that basis, the court concluded that the plaintiff had proved the marriage.
“Accordingly, this Court holds that the plaintiff has successfully established, on the touchstone of preponderance of probabilities, that a valid marriage was solemnised between him and defendant No. 1 on 25.07.2022,” it held.
The court also examined the husband's plea for restitution of conjugal rights. It noted that the plaintiff had deposed that his wife left the matrimonial home after a few months of marriage and refused to return despite repeated requests. The testimony remained unrebutted because the defendants did not contest the proceedings.
“There is nothing on record to indicate that the plaintiff was unwilling to discharge his matrimonial obligations or that defendant No. 1 had any legally sustainable justification for withdrawing from his society,” the court observed.
Holding that the plaintiff had discharged the burden of proof on the standard applicable in civil cases, the magistrate said the evidence established that the wife had withdrawn from the husband's society without lawful excuse.
The court accordingly passed a decree for restitution of conjugal rights, directing the wife to resume matrimonial relations with the plaintiff in accordance with law.
However, it refused the husband’s request for a permanent injunction against another defendant, observing that the allegations of interference in the marriage were “general and omnibus” in nature.
The court held that no specific incident, date, place or overt act had been established through cogent evidence and that “mere assertions” without particulars could not justify a decree of permanent injunction.
As a result, the suit was partly decreed, with the prayer for restitution of conjugal rights allowed and the claim for permanent injunction dismissed.
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