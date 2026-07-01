ETV Bharat / bharat

Muslim Marriage Can Be Established Without Formal Nikahnama: Jammu Kashmir Court

Srinagar: In a significant ruling, a court in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam ruled that a Muslim marriage can be legally recognised based on credible oral evidence, even if the Nikahnama (marriage contract) is not formally presented, as long as the evidence is reliable and uncontested.

Judicial Magistrate 1st Class Budgam, Tasneem Kawoos, while partly decreeing a suit for restitution of conjugal rights filed by a husband against his wife, ordered the wife to resume cohabitation but refused to grant a permanent injunction against her relative due to insufficient specific evidence.

The court observed that the plaintiff had claimed he married the defendant on July 25, 2022, according to Muslim rites and ceremonies. Although the Nikahnama, marriage agreement and affidavit were placed on record, they were not formally proved under the rules governing documentary evidence.

However, the wife neither appeared before the court nor filed a written statement despite being served with summons. As a result, the court said the plaintiff's claim regarding the marriage remained unchallenged.

“It is settled law that facts not specifically denied are deemed to have been admitted. Since defendant No. 1 chose not to contest the proceedings, a deemed admission arises regarding the marital relationship pleaded by the plaintiff. Thus, the factum of marriage stood admitted by implication,” the court held.

The court further noted that the plaintiff testified as a witness, and his version was corroborated by two independent witnesses, whose statements also went unchallenged.

Addressing the issue of the unproved Nikahnama, the court held that the omission was not fatal to the plaintiff's case. Though the Nikahnama, marriage agreement and affidavit have not been formally proved in accordance with the strict rules governing documentary evidence, such an omission is not fatal to the plaintiff's case. Formal proof of these documents would have assumed significance only had the marriage itself been disputed by the defendants,” the judgement said.

The magistrate went on to explain the legal position governing Muslim marriages. “This Court finds that under Muslim Personal Law, preparation or registration of a Nikahnama is not a sine qua non for the validity of a marriage. A Muslim marriage is essentially a civil contract which comes into existence upon a valid offer (Ijab) and acceptance (Qubool) made in the presence of competent witnesses. The Nikahnama merely serves as a record evidencing the marriage and is not the source of its validity,” the court observed.

Making an interesting observation, the court ruled, “Consequently, even in the absence of a formally proved Nikahnama, a Nikah can validly be established through reliable oral evidence.”

The court found that the oral testimonies of the plaintiff and two witnesses consistently established that the marriage had taken place on July 25, 2022.