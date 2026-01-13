Muslim Clerics' Body Questions 'Intrusive' Profiling Of Mosques, Madrassas In Jammu Kashmir
The statement comes amid Jammu and Kashmir Police specifically urging clerics to celebrate upcoming Republic Day with “enthusiasm and national spirit”.
Srinagar/Jammu: Even as Jammu and Kashmir Police urged the religious clerics to counsel parents and students to stay away from radical ideologies, Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulema (MMU), an amalgam of different religious bodies questioned the profiling of mosques and religious institutions.
The police on Tuesday held a meeting with clerics in Jammu and encouraged them to celebrate the upcoming Republic Day with “enthusiasm and national spirit”.
"Emphasis was also laid on responsible use of social media and not circulating or believing in unverified information or rumors," said a police spokesperson.
"The Ulemas were sensitized about the importance of promoting quality education, moral values and constitutional ethos among children studying in Madrassas so that they grow into responsible and law-abiding citizens,"he added.
The police also insisted for verification of all students, teachers and staff members "to ensure proper records and to prevent misuse of educational institutions by antisocial or anti-national elements".
This occurs as the Police in Kashmir is profiling minute details about mosques and their management following the busting of a 'white collar' terror module involving doctors and clerics linked to the Delhi terror blast.
A proforma has been circulated for profiling details of mosques, madrassas, imams, teachers and management committee members of these institutions.
It seeks details on the finances, details about daily expenses and social media handles besides personal details like Adhaar card, bank accounts, phone numbers and ration card.
But the exercise has drawn concern from Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulema (MMU), a grouping of Muslim clerics and religious organisations in Kashmir, raising questions about "extensive and intrusive information".
The MMU headed by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in a statement said such an “unprecedented and invasive data-collection exercise has caused widespread anxiety among religious institutions, imams Khateebs and the public”.
The amalgam said that the exercise was in “complete violation of fundamental rights and the right to privacy and personal information even guaranteed under the Constitution”. “Mosques are sacred institutions meant for worship, guidance and community service, and their internal religious affairs cannot be subjected to arbitrary surveillance and intrusive scrutiny,” it said.
"The nature and depth of information being sought goes far beyond any routine administrative requirement raising serious questions of intent, reflecting an attempt to control and regulate religious institutions through coercive means and checks," added the MMU.
The MMU said that given the exercise was specific to the Muslim community of Jammu and Kashmir “is again suspect of motives”. The religious body said the elected government must immediately intervene in this matter.
"Such an exercise must be stopped forthwith as it undermines trust, creates fear among religious functionaries and sends a disturbing message to the Muslim community of the state. Measures that single out mosques and religious personnel in this manner are unjustified, counterproductive and harmful to social harmony," it said, requesting the authorities to withdraw the exercise without delay and respect the autonomy of religious institutions and to uphold the constitutional guarantees of religious freedom, privacy and dignity of citizens.
"MMU will convene a meeting of its constituent members and senior religious leadership shortly to deliberate upon the issue and decide the future course of action, if the exercise continues," it said.
One of the participants of the meeting, Muzafar Hussain Rizvi of Darul Uloom Hussainaia Nizamia at Bathindi in Jammu said he alongside his counterparts participated in the police meeting and were asked to submit verification reports about students reading in their Madrasas.
He said that madrassa heads were requested to submit the verification related documents of outsiders as well who are visiting the madrassas to the concerned police station. Also, he said ulemas were directed to give sermons against growing radicalisation.
Another teacher of the institution, Mufti Shakeel Ahmed Saqafi, described the verification process as a routine saying they are submitting the documents thrice in a year.
"We follow rules and regulations. We don't allow students even for reading to sit in our institution without proper documents," he said. "We are already giving constitutional teachings to our students in the Madrassa. Police are always taking information from us about masjid, imams and Madrasas. We are cooperating with them."
