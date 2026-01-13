ETV Bharat / bharat

Muslim Clerics' Body Questions 'Intrusive' Profiling Of Mosques, Madrassas In Jammu Kashmir

Srinagar/Jammu: Even as Jammu and Kashmir Police urged the religious clerics to counsel parents and students to stay away from radical ideologies, Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulema (MMU), an amalgam of different religious bodies questioned the profiling of mosques and religious institutions.

The police on Tuesday held a meeting with clerics in Jammu and encouraged them to celebrate the upcoming Republic Day with “enthusiasm and national spirit”.

"Emphasis was also laid on responsible use of social media and not circulating or believing in unverified information or rumors," said a police spokesperson.

"The Ulemas were sensitized about the importance of promoting quality education, moral values and constitutional ethos among children studying in Madrassas so that they grow into responsible and law-abiding citizens,"he added.

The police also insisted for verification of all students, teachers and staff members "to ensure proper records and to prevent misuse of educational institutions by antisocial or anti-national elements".

This occurs as the Police in Kashmir is profiling minute details about mosques and their management following the busting of a 'white collar' terror module involving doctors and clerics linked to the Delhi terror blast.

A proforma has been circulated for profiling details of mosques, madrassas, imams, teachers and management committee members of these institutions.

It seeks details on the finances, details about daily expenses and social media handles besides personal details like Adhaar card, bank accounts, phone numbers and ration card.

But the exercise has drawn concern from Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulema (MMU), a grouping of Muslim clerics and religious organisations in Kashmir, raising questions about "extensive and intrusive information".

The MMU headed by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in a statement said such an “unprecedented and invasive data-collection exercise has caused widespread anxiety among religious institutions, imams Khateebs and the public”.

The amalgam said that the exercise was in “complete violation of fundamental rights and the right to privacy and personal information even guaranteed under the Constitution”. “Mosques are sacred institutions meant for worship, guidance and community service, and their internal religious affairs cannot be subjected to arbitrary surveillance and intrusive scrutiny,” it said.