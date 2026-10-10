ETV Bharat / bharat

'Dear Prime Minister Ambani': Elon Musk Doubles Down On India Starlink Row, Shares Reports Of Donations To BJP

New Delhi: Elon Musk on Saturday escalated his public spat over Starlink's entry into India by sarcastically addressing industrialist Mukesh Ambani as “Prime Minister Ambani” hours before sharing two media reports of Reliance-backed firms' donations to the BJP, stepping up his campaign against the corporate giant he had accused of blocking the entry of Starlink into India.

Musk, in his Friday post, accused Ambani of seeking to protect a monopoly, while asking if he would consider allowing the satellite internet service to compete in the country.

His latest salvo on X came just hours after Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia asserted that India does not permit monopolies in any sector, and that despite the buzz around one "particular" company, three players have received satcom licences and can start operations after individually meeting the security requirements and milestones.

The post by Musk now marks a sharp escalation in the Starlink satcom offering row, which saw the US trillionaire recently alleging that powerful business interests are seeking to block his service to preserve their dominance in the Indian market.

In a post on Thursday, Musk had asked if “Ambani is the real boss of India”. On Friday evening, Musk upped the ante with a fresh post.

“Dear Prime Minister Ambani, please accept my humble apologies for not realising that you are the real boss of India. Naturally, you would prefer to maintain your monopolistic exploitation of the great people of India, but would you nonetheless consider allowing Starlink to compete?” he wrote on X.

Musk also said that there are many areas of India, as there are in all countries, with no internet access, which denies children the opportunity for education and small businesses the opportunity to sell their goods to a global market. “Starlink would change their lives for the better,” Musk said.

Within minutes, Musk penned another post, saying, “Starlink has proven to be essential for saving lives during natural disasters throughout the world, when all other communication systems have failed,” adding, “So you would also be helping save men, women and children throughout India.”

On Friday, Scindia said India doesn't allow monopoly in any sector.

“Let me set the record straight. For us, the Department of Telecommunications, we are technology agnostic... Our job is to be able to provide the bouquet of services to every single customer. It is for the customer to choose in a free market which service he or she prefers, and within that service bouquet, which company's service he or she prefers,” the Union minister said at a briefing at the India Mobile Congress here.