Musclemen Galore In Bihar Polls, Though Mokama Hogs The Limelight
Here is a look at several MLA seats across Bihar on which musclemen or members of their families are trying their luck.
By Dev Raj
Published : November 4, 2025 at 1:42 PM IST
Patna: Any talk about Bihar elections can never be complete without musclemen, gangsters and dons. Though the spotlight this time is on the Mokama constituency since the killing of muscleman-politician history-sheeter Dular Chand Yadav and the arrest of Janata Dal United (JDU) candidate Anant Singh, yet there are several seats across the state on which the musclemen or members of their families are trying their luck.
Some of the toughs are in jail, some cannot contest polls due to their conviction in criminal cases, and some are long gone, but their names still strike fear into the hearts of the voters or attract their support. A few of them are still in the field, either contesting themselves or campaigning for their partner or kin.
Their presence or influence in the constituencies shifts the focus of people from development-related issues to just one thing – who will win in the battle that is brewing.
ETV Bharat presents some such constituencies, though the list is not an exhaustive one. Bihar has 243 Assembly seats, and there are many on which, if the candidates are themselves not musclemen per se, they use those who choose to work for them.
Kuchaikote – Muscleman trying to win it sixth time in a row
One of them is Amarendra Kumar Pandey, aka Pappu Pandey. The name may ring a bell if you have watched the Bahubali movie with Amarendra Bahubali as the protagonist. But this Amarendra is a 'bahubali' (muscleman) in real life.
Amarendra is just 51 and is a five-term MLA from Kuchaikote assembly constituency in Gopalganj district. He won the three previous consecutive assembly elections on the JDU ticket and is contesting from the same party this time.
He is a class XII pass, has at least 14 criminal cases, including some pertaining to murder, attempt to murder, wrongful restraint, house trespass, land grab, extortion, loot and possession of illegal arms and ammunition pending against him. The latest one pertaining to land grab was registered against him earlier this year.
Though there are seven contestants this time in Kuchaikote, Amarendra’s fight is mainly against Congress candidate Hari Narayan Singh.
“You may call me a bahubali, but I will never say this from my own mouth. If I am at all a bahubali, I am the bahubali of the public and the poor,” Amarendra told ETV Bharat.
However, the incumbent Kuchaikote MLA seems to have learnt a lesson from Dular Chand Yadav’s murder. It had allegedly happened when the campaign cavalcades of Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) candidate Priyadarshi Piyush, of which Yadav was also a part, and JDU candidate Anant arrived on a road from opposite directions.
The same happened with the cavalcades of Amarendra and JSP Kuchaikote candidate, former bureaucrat Vijay Kumar Choubey, on Monday as they arrived at a spot in Kuchaikote from opposite directions.
As their supporters and party workers started shouting slogans, both the candidates bowed to each other, shook hands and moved ahead. A Mokama-type incident was avoided.
Kuchaikote goes to polls on November 6.
Ekma – The pocket borough of Dhumal Singh
In Saran district, the Ekma Assembly seat is considered the pocket borough of muscleman Manoranjan Singh alias Dhumal Singh. The 66-year-old muscleman has been an MLA five times – thrice from Baniapur, twice from Ekma, and has never lost in Assembly elections.
Dhumal is a JDU candidate. He did not get the party ticket in the 2020 polls, so he did not contest. He is pitted against incumbent RJD MLA Shrikant Yadav, though eight other contestants are also in the fray.
It was in the 1970s that Dhumal allegedly stepped into the underworld, and his name struck fear into the undivided Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, to Delhi and Mumbai. Senior police officials said that he was facing over 150 cases related to murder, attempt to murder, extortion, and the Arms Act in different states around 2010.
However, in a 2015 poll affidavit, he declared only nine cases, including murders and attempt to murder, against him. This time, he has declared not a single case against himself, indicating that the courts could have acquitted him in all the cases.
Ekma votes on November 6.
Lalganj – the seat of the Shuklas
Located in the Vaishali district, the constituency became synonymous with Vijay Kumar Shukla alias Munna Shukla, who was first elected an MLA from there in 2000. He repeated his performance in 2005, and in the 2010 polls, his wife Annu Shukla became the MLA from there.
Munna, 56, has been debarred from contesting elections after being convicted by the Supreme Court in 2024 in the killing of former Bihar minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Brij Bihari Prasad.
His name had also cropped up in the murder of Gopalganj district magistrate G. Krishnaiah at Muzaffarpur by a mob led by a few musclemen, including Anand Mohan, in 1994, but he was acquitted of the charges.
Becoming a part of the gang operated by his brothers, Chhotan Shukla (killed by the henchmen of Brij Bihari Prasad) and Bhutkun Shukla (also dead), Munna made a mark in the unlawful activities. He also dabbled in politics and had a smooth sailing until he tried his hand twice in the Lok Sabha polls, but bit dirt.
While serving time in jail in the Krishnaiah murder case, Munna completed his doctorate from Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Bihar University.
This time, Munna’s daughter Shivani Shukla is contesting the Assembly election with an emotional appeal to the people about her father.
“I have stood up in this poll so that my father could get some help and I could get him out of jail. I would not have been contesting the election had he not been in prison,” Shivani often tells Lalganj voters.
Her mother Annu and associates of her father are helping and guiding the election campaign.
Lalganj votes on November 6.
Danapur – The neighbourhood of Patna
The Assembly constituency from which stalwart politicians like RJD chief Lalu Prasad, Ram Lakhan Singh Yadav, and Ramanand Yadav won is seeing the candidature of jailed ganglord and RJD MLC Ritlal Yadav. The seat has a sizeable proportion of Yadav voters.
Ritlal is currently in jail in connection with an extortion threat to a builder. He is facing over a dozen cases of serious crimes. He is also an accused in the murder case of BJP leader Satya Narayan Sinha in 2003, whose wife Asha Sinha rode the sympathy wave to get elected an MLA four times between 2005 and 2015.
The jailed muscleman MLC is pitted against former Union minister and BJP leader Ram Kripal Yadav of the BJP.
Such is the influence of the jailed MLC that Patliputra MP and Lalu’s eldest daughter Misa Bharti inaugurated his election office and Lalu himself conducted a three-hour-long roadshow in the area for him.
The fight this time has become interesting because Ram Kripal had defeated Misa twice in the Lok Sabha polls for the Patliputra seat, but lost to her in 2024. If he can win Danapur, it will be like taking back a portion of his territory, because the Assembly constituency is a part of the Patliputra Lok Sabha constituency.
Misa and Lalu are leaving no stone unturned to ensure Ram Kripal's defeat.
Danapur votes on November 6.
Dhamdaha – In the shadow of a slain don
Bihar minister and Janata Dal United (JDU) leader Leshi Singh is seeking her sixth term as an MLA from the constituency located in Purnea district. She is the wife of the dreaded gangster and the then Samata Party district president, Madhusudan Singh alias Butan Singh.
Butan, who also headed the North Bihar Liberation Army and was constantly pitted against another notorious gangster, Awadhesh Mandal, who ran the Faizan Gang, was shot dead at the Purnea court premises in 2000 while being produced by the police in a criminal case.
Later, Butan’s protégé Shankar Singh took over the gang and also delved into politics in another area, but Leshi entered politics and won the polls soon after the killing of her husband. The gang that was created by Butan is said to always stand in her support in the polls.
This time, she is facing a challenge from her former colleague Santosh Kumar Kushwaha. The latter, a former MP from Purnea, switched from the JDU to the RJD to contest the Assembly polls. He is slated to give a tough fight, as he is considered a moneyed man.
"There is no fight. I am going to win. Our chief minister Nitish Kumar and the NDA government have done much for the people and will keep working for them in future," Leshi said.
Dhamdaha votes on November 11.
Warisaliganj – from freedom fighters to proxy battles between Babhubalis and their wives
Once represented by freedom fighters like Chetu Ram and Ram Kishun Singh, and considered a backyard of the Congress, the Warisaliganj Assembly constituency slipped out of the hands of the Grand Old Party in 2000 with the win of Aruna Devi as an independent candidate.
She is the wife of muscleman Akhilesh Singh and has won the seat four times since then, barring 2005 and 2010 when Pradeep Mahto, an aide of another muscleman Ashok Mahto, bagged it.
For the past three decades, Warisaliganj has been a battleground of the gangs and supporters of these two musclemen. Facing a litany of cases, they have chosen to stay in the shadows and make their candidates contest against each other.
This time, Aruna, contesting on a BJP ticket, is facing Ashok’s wife Kumari Anita, who is an RJD candidate. The latter had previously contested the 2024 Lok Sabha polls from Munger as an RJD candidate, but lost to JDU’s Rajiv Ranjan Singh, aka Lalan Singh.
The contest will be notable because it has been billed as a prestige issue between the two ganglords. It is also keeping the district administration continuously on alert.
Warisaliganj votes on November 11.
Nabinagar – Muscleman and MP’s legislator son stakes claim
Existing Sheohar MLA Chetan Anand is contesting from Nabinagar in Aurangabad district on a JDU ticket. His mother, Lovely Anand, is the Lok Sabha member from Sheohar, and his father is former MP and muscleman Anand Mohan Singh, who once ruled the roost in the Kosi and Seemanchal region and emerged as a leader of the Rajputs.
Anand Mohan was jailed for the killing of Gopalganj district magistrate G. Krishnaiah, who was lynched by a mob led by gangsters. He was released in April 2023, prior to serving his full sentence, as the Bihar government amended prison rules. He also wrote three books while in jail.
"My party asked me to contest from Nabinagar. I agreed because my mother is already the MP from Sheohar, and it seemed unethical to me to contest from there as an MLA. Also, a little bit of challenge is required," Chetan told ETV Bharat.
Talking about the issues, Chetan, 33, pointed out that the constituency has two power plants, but the local people have not benefited from them. Their funds under CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) were not being spent there. The canal network in the area is becoming devoid of water.
Meanwhile, Anand Mohan and his wife are campaigning in the area, while Chetan is doing so separately from them.
"My father and mother have their own effect, and they are campaigning in my support," Chetan added.
Chetan is pitted against RJD candidate Amod Kumar Singh.
Nabinagar votes on November 11.
Matihani – The seat of a strongman out to reclaim it
The Matihani Assembly constituency in Begusarai district used to witness a see-saw battle between the Congress and the Communist Party of India. But the rise of strongman Narendra Kumar Singh alias Bogo Singh relegated both parties to the sidelines.
Bogo, 59, became an MLA in 2005 and followed it up with three more wins. He faces at least 15 cases of murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping, extortion and possession of illegal arms.
However, he lost to the then Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) candidate Raj Kumar Singh in 2020, who later joined the JDU and is contesting again.
Bogo is contesting this time on an RJD ticket.
"I am the son of Matihani and the voice of Begusarai. I will protect the honour and prestige of Matihani. I am the brother, servant and son of the people of this constituency. I am the guardian of those younger to me," Bogo told ETV Bharat. He uses the same theme during electioneering.
Matihani votes on November 6.
