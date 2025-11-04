ETV Bharat / bharat

Musclemen Galore In Bihar Polls, Though Mokama Hogs The Limelight

Polling officials during collection of election material at a distribution center ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, in Patna, Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025. ( PTI )

Patna: Any talk about Bihar elections can never be complete without musclemen, gangsters and dons. Though the spotlight this time is on the Mokama constituency since the killing of muscleman-politician history-sheeter Dular Chand Yadav and the arrest of Janata Dal United (JDU) candidate Anant Singh, yet there are several seats across the state on which the musclemen or members of their families are trying their luck.

Some of the toughs are in jail, some cannot contest polls due to their conviction in criminal cases, and some are long gone, but their names still strike fear into the hearts of the voters or attract their support. A few of them are still in the field, either contesting themselves or campaigning for their partner or kin.

Their presence or influence in the constituencies shifts the focus of people from development-related issues to just one thing – who will win in the battle that is brewing.

ETV Bharat presents some such constituencies, though the list is not an exhaustive one. Bihar has 243 Assembly seats, and there are many on which, if the candidates are themselves not musclemen per se, they use those who choose to work for them.

Kuchaikote – Muscleman trying to win it sixth time in a row

One of them is Amarendra Kumar Pandey, aka Pappu Pandey. The name may ring a bell if you have watched the Bahubali movie with Amarendra Bahubali as the protagonist. But this Amarendra is a 'bahubali' (muscleman) in real life.

Amarendra is just 51 and is a five-term MLA from Kuchaikote assembly constituency in Gopalganj district. He won the three previous consecutive assembly elections on the JDU ticket and is contesting from the same party this time.

He is a class XII pass, has at least 14 criminal cases, including some pertaining to murder, attempt to murder, wrongful restraint, house trespass, land grab, extortion, loot and possession of illegal arms and ammunition pending against him. The latest one pertaining to land grab was registered against him earlier this year.

Though there are seven contestants this time in Kuchaikote, Amarendra’s fight is mainly against Congress candidate Hari Narayan Singh.

“You may call me a bahubali, but I will never say this from my own mouth. If I am at all a bahubali, I am the bahubali of the public and the poor,” Amarendra told ETV Bharat.

However, the incumbent Kuchaikote MLA seems to have learnt a lesson from Dular Chand Yadav’s murder. It had allegedly happened when the campaign cavalcades of Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) candidate Priyadarshi Piyush, of which Yadav was also a part, and JDU candidate Anant arrived on a road from opposite directions.

The same happened with the cavalcades of Amarendra and JSP Kuchaikote candidate, former bureaucrat Vijay Kumar Choubey, on Monday as they arrived at a spot in Kuchaikote from opposite directions.

As their supporters and party workers started shouting slogans, both the candidates bowed to each other, shook hands and moved ahead. A Mokama-type incident was avoided.

Kuchaikote goes to polls on November 6.

Ekma – The pocket borough of Dhumal Singh

In Saran district, the Ekma Assembly seat is considered the pocket borough of muscleman Manoranjan Singh alias Dhumal Singh. The 66-year-old muscleman has been an MLA five times – thrice from Baniapur, twice from Ekma, and has never lost in Assembly elections.

Dhumal is a JDU candidate. He did not get the party ticket in the 2020 polls, so he did not contest. He is pitted against incumbent RJD MLA Shrikant Yadav, though eight other contestants are also in the fray.

It was in the 1970s that Dhumal allegedly stepped into the underworld, and his name struck fear into the undivided Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, to Delhi and Mumbai. Senior police officials said that he was facing over 150 cases related to murder, attempt to murder, extortion, and the Arms Act in different states around 2010.

However, in a 2015 poll affidavit, he declared only nine cases, including murders and attempt to murder, against him. This time, he has declared not a single case against himself, indicating that the courts could have acquitted him in all the cases.

Ekma votes on November 6.

Lalganj – the seat of the Shuklas

Located in the Vaishali district, the constituency became synonymous with Vijay Kumar Shukla alias Munna Shukla, who was first elected an MLA from there in 2000. He repeated his performance in 2005, and in the 2010 polls, his wife Annu Shukla became the MLA from there.

Munna, 56, has been debarred from contesting elections after being convicted by the Supreme Court in 2024 in the killing of former Bihar minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Brij Bihari Prasad.

His name had also cropped up in the murder of Gopalganj district magistrate G. Krishnaiah at Muzaffarpur by a mob led by a few musclemen, including Anand Mohan, in 1994, but he was acquitted of the charges.

Becoming a part of the gang operated by his brothers, Chhotan Shukla (killed by the henchmen of Brij Bihari Prasad) and Bhutkun Shukla (also dead), Munna made a mark in the unlawful activities. He also dabbled in politics and had a smooth sailing until he tried his hand twice in the Lok Sabha polls, but bit dirt.

While serving time in jail in the Krishnaiah murder case, Munna completed his doctorate from Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Bihar University.

This time, Munna’s daughter Shivani Shukla is contesting the Assembly election with an emotional appeal to the people about her father.

“I have stood up in this poll so that my father could get some help and I could get him out of jail. I would not have been contesting the election had he not been in prison,” Shivani often tells Lalganj voters.

Her mother Annu and associates of her father are helping and guiding the election campaign.

Lalganj votes on November 6.

Danapur – The neighbourhood of Patna

The Assembly constituency from which stalwart politicians like RJD chief Lalu Prasad, Ram Lakhan Singh Yadav, and Ramanand Yadav won is seeing the candidature of jailed ganglord and RJD MLC Ritlal Yadav. The seat has a sizeable proportion of Yadav voters.

Ritlal is currently in jail in connection with an extortion threat to a builder. He is facing over a dozen cases of serious crimes. He is also an accused in the murder case of BJP leader Satya Narayan Sinha in 2003, whose wife Asha Sinha rode the sympathy wave to get elected an MLA four times between 2005 and 2015.

The jailed muscleman MLC is pitted against former Union minister and BJP leader Ram Kripal Yadav of the BJP.