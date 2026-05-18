ETV Bharat / bharat

Murshidabad Blast Case: Mumbai Crime Branch Arrest Two Absconding Accused From Borivali Station

Mumbai: Crime Branch Police arrested two absconding accused involved in a bomb attack that occurred outside an ashram in the Murshidabad district of West Bengal, on May 14, days after the results of the West Bengal Assembly elections were declared. A formal case regarding this matter has been registered at the Berhampore Police Station.

The Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) of the Crime Branch took the two accused individuals into custody from the vicinity of the Borivali railway station. The accused have been revealed to be Rocky Khan (24), a driver by profession, and Shahadat Sarkar (35), a labourer, who is a native of Natunpura.

After completing necessary legal formalities following the arrest, the Mumbai Crime Branch secured a two-day transit remand for the accused, before handing them over to the West Bengal Police for further investigation.

The CIU team of the Mumbai Crime Branch pinpointed the whereabouts of the accused based on intelligence received, which included their mobile phone locations. As soon as the accused arrived in the vicinity of the Borivali railway station, the police laid a trap for the duo and apprehended them. The West Bengal Police are now actively searching for the main accused involved in this case.

Details Of The Blast