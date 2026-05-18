Murshidabad Blast Case: Mumbai Crime Branch Arrest Two Absconding Accused From Borivali Station
Mumbai Police had remained vigilant ever since West Bengal Police shared intelligence indicating that the accused had escaped to Mumbai aboard 'Gitanjali Express'.
Published : May 18, 2026 at 5:52 PM IST
Mumbai: Crime Branch Police arrested two absconding accused involved in a bomb attack that occurred outside an ashram in the Murshidabad district of West Bengal, on May 14, days after the results of the West Bengal Assembly elections were declared. A formal case regarding this matter has been registered at the Berhampore Police Station.
The Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) of the Crime Branch took the two accused individuals into custody from the vicinity of the Borivali railway station. The accused have been revealed to be Rocky Khan (24), a driver by profession, and Shahadat Sarkar (35), a labourer, who is a native of Natunpura.
After completing necessary legal formalities following the arrest, the Mumbai Crime Branch secured a two-day transit remand for the accused, before handing them over to the West Bengal Police for further investigation.
The CIU team of the Mumbai Crime Branch pinpointed the whereabouts of the accused based on intelligence received, which included their mobile phone locations. As soon as the accused arrived in the vicinity of the Borivali railway station, the police laid a trap for the duo and apprehended them. The West Bengal Police are now actively searching for the main accused involved in this case.
Details Of The Blast
Pashupatinath Saha, a businessman from Berhampore in Murshidabad, had filed a complaint, according to which, Ali Hussain (alias 'Laden'), Hasan Sk, and three other unidentified accomplices, had hatched a conspiracy to place bombs in the city.
On May 12, some unidentified individuals had torn down photographs of a Durga temple that were affixed to an electric pole next to an ashram in Berhampore. In retaliation, on the night of May 13, the accused, along with their accomplices, arrived at the location and hurled 'socket bombs' on the open ground in front of the ashram. The deafening roar of these massive explosions triggered widespread panic throughout the surrounding area.
Subsequently, at 10.30 am on the morning of May 14, the accused returned to the vicinity of Saha's shop on their two-wheelers. They fled the scene after threatening Saha, warning him that if he reported the incident to the police, they would carry out even larger bomb blasts.
Acting on the complaint filed by Saha in the matter, West Bengal Police formally registered a case at the Berhampore Police Station on May 15. Immediately upon the registration of the case, the accused fled from the state, fearing arrest.
West Bengal Police then shared confidential intelligence with the Mumbai Crime Branch, indicating that the accused had escaped to Mumbai aboard the 'Gitanjali Express'. Since then, Mumbai Police had remained vigilant, tracking the movement of the two accused.