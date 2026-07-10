ETV Bharat / bharat

Murder Of Woman In Meerut: Congress Slams BJP's Double-Engine Govt As 'Anti-Dalit'

"The victim's family is pleading for justice, but instead of listening to their voice, the government is busy crushing those demanding justice," Kharge said.

In a post in Hindi on X, Kharge said the brutal murder of the Dalit student from Meerut has once again exposed the "anti-woman and anti-Dalit face" of the BJP's double-engine government.

According to police, Lalita Gautam went missing from the T P Nagar area in Meerut on May 15 and was found dead in the Rohta area on May 17. The main accused was arrested on May 18 and another accused was arrested later for allegedly destroying evidence. Police said the investigation had since revealed the role of more people. Of those booked, more than 25 are unidentified, they said.

The Congress president's remarks came after seven people were arrested and more than 30 others booked for unlawful assembly and attacking police personnel, among other charges, in connection with a protest over the woman's murder.

New Delhi: Attacking the BJP over the murder of a woman in Meerut, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday said it has exposed the "anti-Dalit" face of that party's double-engine government and asserted that the rising tide of the voice of Dalits and the oppressed will soon uproot the ruling regime's "throne of power".

Citing NCRB data, the Congress chief said that between 2013 and 2024, crimes against women in the country have increased by nearly 42.6%, and crimes against Scheduled Castes by nearly 41%. In the country, every two hours and three minutes, a Scheduled Caste (SC) woman is raped, meaning 12 cases of rape of Dalit women are registered everyday, he claimed.

"These are not just statistics; they are proof of the growing insecurity of women, Dalits, and the deprived under the BJP rule. When Congress leaders arrive to stand with the victim's family, they are arrested, placed under house arrest, and stopped with batons. What truth is the Yogi government trying to hide, after all? Why is the opposition being prevented from meeting the family? Why is there police repression instead of listening to the family and delivering justice?" Kharge said.

The country had also seen in Hathras and Unnao, how the BJP government suppressed the victims' voices and tried to protect those connected with power, he said.

"Now, the same repressive attitude is being repeated in Meerut. The victim's family needs justice, not batons and house arrests. The culprits must receive the harshest punishment, and the suppression of the voice of the victim's family must stop immediately!" he said.

"Remember... the rising tide of the voice of Dalits, the deprived, and the oppressed will soon uproot the BJP's throne of power," Kharge said in his post. Protesters gathered at the commissioner's crossing in Meerut on Wednesday to protest the murder of the woman.

The victim's family has been kept informed about the developments in the case throughout. Some people instigated the family and organised the blockade outside the Collectorate on the pretext of submitting a memorandum, police said.

The protesters had gathered without permission and blocked a key road. They attempted to force their way into the district magistrate's office after breaking the main gate and assaulted police and administrative officials despite repeated requests to disperse. Eleven policemen were injured in the incident, they said. One of the organisers threatened self-immolation to pressure the police personnel, they said.