ETV Bharat / bharat

Murder Inside Hospital: Gujarat Court Sentences Six Convicts To Life Imprisonment In 2019 Case

Ahmedabad: A City Sessions Court in Gujarat's Ahmedabad has sentenced six convicts to life imprisonment in connection with the 2019 murder inside the LG Hospital premises in Maninagar.

Public Prosecutor Bhavesh Patel stated that the Ahmedabad City Sessions Court convicted Anwar Shaikh, Mubarak Shaikh, Wasim Khan Pathan, Nasir Khan Pathan, Arbaz Shaikh, and Avesh Hussain Shaikh of serious offenses, including murder, and sentenced them to life imprisonment.

The prosecution presented 48 witnesses and 48 pieces of documentary evidence in the case. Based on all the evidence and testimonies, the court found the accused guilty and, considering the gravity of the crime committed in a public space like a hospital, sentenced the six accused to life imprisonment.

The case dates back to May 21, 2019. According to the prosecution, an altercation took place in the Ramol area of Ahmedabad on the said date and a man identified as Rameez was injured in the altercation and was taken to LG Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. Another man identified as Amir Sheikh of the rival group who had also sustained injuries in the altercation, was brought to the hospital in a 108 ambulance for treatment according to the prosecution.