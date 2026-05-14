Murder Convict Kills Father, Three Family Members Over Property Dispute In Chhattisgarh
Police arrested two persons, Sonsai and his son Dakeshwar alias Golu, for allegedly killed the family members using sharp weapons
Published : May 14, 2026 at 9:24 PM IST|
Updated : May 14, 2026 at 9:31 PM IST
Janjgir-Champa: In a tragic incident, four members of a family were found murdered in Chhattisgarh's Janjgir-Champa district, police said on Thursday. The initial probe pointed towards a long-running property dispute of a deceased elderly man with his son, who had previously served 15 years in jail for killing his own brother.
The victims have been identified as Medini Prasad Kashyap, 65, his wife Shanti Bai, 62, and grandchildren Pitambar, 17, and Kumari, 13.
Police arrested Kashyap’s son, Sonsai, and grandson Dakeshwar alias Golu, who allegedly killed the family using sharp weapons. Sonsai had previously served 15 years in prison for murdering his brother over property issues, they said.
Superintendent of Police (SP), Janjgir Nivedita Pal said, the investigation was "ongoing", without revealed anymore details.
On the other hand, villagers are arranging funeral rites for the victims, with police gathering evidence against the accused.
According to police, the incident took place in Bhanwtara village under the Shivrinarayan police station limits.
According to Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Umesh Kashyap the police team rushed to the spot soon after receiving information about the incident. "We had received information regarding the murder of four members of the same family in the village of Bhanwtara, located within the Shivrinarayan police station area. Upon receiving this information, a police team immediately reached the scene," Kashyap said, per ANI.
He said forensic and dog squad teams were also called to assist in the investigation, and preliminary investigation suggests that the murder was committed using sharp-edged weapons. "FSL and Dog Squad teams were also summoned. Prima facie evidence suggests that the murders were committed using sharp-edged weapons," he said.
Police said every aspect of the case is being investigated, and further details are awaited.
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