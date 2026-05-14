ETV Bharat / bharat

Murder Convict Kills Father, Three Family Members Over Property Dispute In Chhattisgarh

Janjgir-Champa: In a tragic incident, four members of a family were found murdered in Chhattisgarh's Janjgir-Champa district, police said on Thursday. The initial probe pointed towards a long-running property dispute of a deceased elderly man with his son, who had previously served 15 years in jail for killing his own brother.

The victims have been identified as Medini Prasad Kashyap, 65, his wife Shanti Bai, 62, and grandchildren Pitambar, 17, and Kumari, 13.

Police arrested Kashyap’s son, Sonsai, and grandson Dakeshwar alias Golu, who allegedly killed the family using sharp weapons. Sonsai had previously served 15 years in prison for murdering his brother over property issues, they said.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Janjgir Nivedita Pal said, the investigation was "ongoing", without revealed anymore details.

On the other hand, villagers are arranging funeral rites for the victims, with police gathering evidence against the accused.