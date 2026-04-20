ETV Bharat / bharat

Mumbai's Empty Local Train Derails Near Dombivli, Rush-Hour Services Disrupted

Dombivli: An empty local train travelling from Kalwa in Thane, Maharashtra, derailed near Dombivli railway station Monday morning, disrupting the services on Central Railway lines during the busy morning rush hour.

Officials said the incident took place around 8:09 am when one coach of the empty train, which was travelling toward Kalyan, suddenly jumped off the tracks near Dombivli station. “Fortunately, since the train was completely empty, no passengers were injured. Staff members are also safe,” they said.

However, the derailment blocked the track, leading to major significant delays for trains travelling toward Mumbai from Kalyan, Karjat, and Kasara. Some Mumbai-bound trains were delayed by nearly 30 minutes, which created a ripple effect, disrupting the tightly packed schedule of local and outstation trains alike.

Moreover, a large crowd gathered at several railway stations along the route, with many commuters and passengers aboard the stranded trains becoming frustrated due to the lack of timely information and timely updates.

Following the delay, many commuters were marked late for work on Monday, as the morning schedule on Central Railway is known for its tight timing and back-to-back train movements.