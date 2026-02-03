ETV Bharat / bharat

Mumbai: Wingtip Contact Involving Air India, IndiGo Aircraft

No injuries were reported as both Airbus A320 aircraft returned to their bays for inspection; DGCA officials reached the site and initiated a preliminary assessment.

IndiGo
The exiting Air India aircraft and the entering IndiGo aircraft, with the wingtips in contact. (Special Arrangement/ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : February 3, 2026 at 10:46 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Hyderabad: A minor ground incident was reported at Mumbai airport on February 3, 2026, involving two Airbus A320 aircraft operated by Air India and IndiGo.

According to preliminary information, Air India flight AI2732 (A320, registration VT-TYF), while taxiing from bay C1 towards M4 for departure, came into contact with an arriving IndiGo A320 (registration VT-IFV) that was taxiing to join taxiway B1. The right wingtips of both aircraft touched during the manoeuvre.

Both aircraft were taxiing at low speed at the time of the incident. No injuries were reported. Following the contact, the two aircraft returned to their respective bays for detailed inspection.

Officials from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Mumbai, reached the site shortly after the incident. An assessment is underway, and further details are awaited.

Also Read

After Air India Grounds Boeing 787 Dreamliner Over 'Fuel Switch Cutoff', Safety Body Seeks Highest Scrutiny

AI171 Crash Probe: AAIB Assessing Various Aspects; Nothing Has Been Ruled Out, Says Source

TAGGED:

AIR INDIA
INDIGO
A320
MUMBAI AIRPORT

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.