ETV Bharat / bharat

Mumbai: Wingtip Contact Involving Air India, IndiGo Aircraft

The exiting Air India aircraft and the entering IndiGo aircraft, with the wingtips in contact. ( Special Arrangement/ETV Bharat )

Hyderabad: A minor ground incident was reported at Mumbai airport on February 3, 2026, involving two Airbus A320 aircraft operated by Air India and IndiGo.

According to preliminary information, Air India flight AI2732 (A320, registration VT-TYF), while taxiing from bay C1 towards M4 for departure, came into contact with an arriving IndiGo A320 (registration VT-IFV) that was taxiing to join taxiway B1. The right wingtips of both aircraft touched during the manoeuvre.