Mumbai: Wingtip Contact Involving Air India, IndiGo Aircraft
No injuries were reported as both Airbus A320 aircraft returned to their bays for inspection; DGCA officials reached the site and initiated a preliminary assessment.
Published : February 3, 2026 at 10:46 PM IST
Hyderabad: A minor ground incident was reported at Mumbai airport on February 3, 2026, involving two Airbus A320 aircraft operated by Air India and IndiGo.
According to preliminary information, Air India flight AI2732 (A320, registration VT-TYF), while taxiing from bay C1 towards M4 for departure, came into contact with an arriving IndiGo A320 (registration VT-IFV) that was taxiing to join taxiway B1. The right wingtips of both aircraft touched during the manoeuvre.
Both aircraft were taxiing at low speed at the time of the incident. No injuries were reported. Following the contact, the two aircraft returned to their respective bays for detailed inspection.
Officials from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Mumbai, reached the site shortly after the incident. An assessment is underway, and further details are awaited.