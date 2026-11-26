ETV Bharat / bharat

26/11 Mumbai Terror Attacks: The Untold Stories Of Two Survivors Who Looked Death In The Eye

Mumbai: November 26, 2008, remains a dark day etched in the memory of Mumbaikars. Ten terrorists who arrived from Pakistan by sea launched a devastating attack on the city, targeting railway stations, hotels, hospitals and crowded public places.

For nearly 60 hours, Mumbai remained under a shadow of terror. The attack claimed 166 lives and left hundreds injured. Several brave Mumbai Police officers, including Hemant Karkare, Ashok Kamte and Vijay Salaskar, laid down their lives in the line of duty.

While the country remembers the brutality of the attack, the courage of ordinary citizens who faced the terrorists that night is equally significant. Among them are Maruti Phad and Anil Nirmal, whose first-hand accounts bring back the horrors of that night.

At the time, Phad was working as a driver in the Medical Education Department and was assigned to the Medical Education Secretary's vehicle. On November 26, while heading towards Mantralaya, he came face-to-face with Ajmal Kasab and Abu Ismail. He drove his Honda City towards the terrorists, suffered multiple gunshot injuries and survived a grenade attack by pretending to be dead inside his car.

Nirmal, meanwhile, was shot near Metro Cinema after mistaking the terrorists' vehicle for a police car. He survived by taking cover behind a road divider. Eighteen years later, the physical and psychological scars of that night remain.

After Gunshots, Phad Receives Call To Reach Mantralaya

Phad's evening had begun like any other. After returning home somewhere around 7-7.30 pm, he had dinner and prepared to sleep. However, between 9.30 pm and 10 pm, he suddenly heard gunshots outside.

He switched on the television and initially saw reports of firing between two groups in Colaba. Within minutes, news emerged of shootings at the Trident Hotel and CST railway station. Realising that Mumbai was facing a major terrorist attack, he woke his wife and told her that he might have to leave if his senior officer called.

His wife asked him not to go and to switch off his mobile phone. Phad, however, replied, "No, it is my duty. I have to go. I will decide once I receive a call."

Soon, he received a call from Bhushan Gagrani — a Maharashtra state government official and spokesman — who asked him to reach Mantralaya immediately. Phad, however, cautioned him against stepping outside.

"Sir, please do not leave your house. I can hear gunfire in my neighbourhood as well. I will go downstairs and assess the situation. If I find a way, I will come to you immediately, but please do not step out of your house," he told Gagrani.

Phad Drives Car Into Kasab, Is Shot Multiple Times

After the call, Phad stepped outside. With firing reported near Cama Hospital, he decided to take the route towards Metro Cinema to reach Mantralaya.

As he drove ahead, he noticed two young men carrying bags. Their weapons were pointed downwards, making them difficult to spot. He initially assumed they were college students. However, when the two men opened fire on approaching police personnel, Phad realised they were the terrorists who had attacked Mumbai.

Without a moment's hesitation, he drove his Honda City straight towards them. The impact forced both terrorists onto the footpath, but his car got stuck. He tried to reverse and drive towards them again, but the vehicle remained trapped.

Meanwhile, Phad noticed Kasab picking up his weapon. Realising that he was about to fire, Phad pushed his driver's seat backwards and ducked. The first bullet missed his head and passed through the seat.

"I survived because I ducked. Otherwise, the bullet would have hit me directly in the head," he recalls.

A second bullet struck his hand and completely severed one of his fingers. Another bullet entered his waist through the left-side door. Despite his injuries and heavy bleeding, he continued trying to reverse the car. He later carried the severed finger to the hospital, where doctors managed to reattach it.

Pretends To Be Dead As Terrorists Throw Grenades

Seeing the car moving backwards, the terrorists shot at one of its tyres. The vehicle swerved and eventually stopped across the road. The attackers then threw grenades at it. Fortunately, the grenades passed underneath the car and exploded on the other side.

When Phad looked outside, he saw both terrorists approaching his vehicle. Realising that attempting to escape would invite further firing, he switched off his mobile phone and activated the central locking system.

With the car windows shattered and blood covering his face and body, Phad decided to pretend to be dead. He squeezed himself into the narrow space between the clutch and brake pedals, stuck out his tongue and remained motionless.

The terrorists approached the car and tried opening its doors. Seeing Phad covered in blood and lying motionless, they believed he was dead and moved away.

With the attackers just a few feet away, his presence of mind helped him survive.

Firing Resumes; Phad Witnesses Ashok Kamte Being Shot

After some time, a van approached the area. The two terrorists took cover among bushes and trees on either side of the road and began firing from opposite directions.

Phad remained hidden inside his car but occasionally raised his head to look outside. During the exchange of fire, he noticed police officers, including Ashok Kamte, getting down near his vehicle.

Kamte placed his weapon on the bonnet of Phad's car and fired at the terrorists. A bullet struck Kasab's hand, causing his weapon to fall. However, Kasab picked it up and resumed firing. During the exchange, Kamte collapsed.

After a brief silence, the terrorists approached Phad's car, took the police vehicle and drove away. Although they passed very close to him, Phad remained motionless, fearing that any movement could expose him.

Calls For Help; Is Taken To GT Hospital