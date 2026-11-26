26/11 Mumbai Terror Attacks: The Untold Stories Of Two Survivors Who Looked Death In The Eye
Maruti Phad sustained gunshot wounds after confronting the terrorists near Cama Hospital, while Anil Nirmal was shot near Metro Cinema.
Published : November 26, 2026 at 1:14 PM IST
Mumbai: November 26, 2008, remains a dark day etched in the memory of Mumbaikars. Ten terrorists who arrived from Pakistan by sea launched a devastating attack on the city, targeting railway stations, hotels, hospitals and crowded public places.
For nearly 60 hours, Mumbai remained under a shadow of terror. The attack claimed 166 lives and left hundreds injured. Several brave Mumbai Police officers, including Hemant Karkare, Ashok Kamte and Vijay Salaskar, laid down their lives in the line of duty.
While the country remembers the brutality of the attack, the courage of ordinary citizens who faced the terrorists that night is equally significant. Among them are Maruti Phad and Anil Nirmal, whose first-hand accounts bring back the horrors of that night.
At the time, Phad was working as a driver in the Medical Education Department and was assigned to the Medical Education Secretary's vehicle. On November 26, while heading towards Mantralaya, he came face-to-face with Ajmal Kasab and Abu Ismail. He drove his Honda City towards the terrorists, suffered multiple gunshot injuries and survived a grenade attack by pretending to be dead inside his car.
Nirmal, meanwhile, was shot near Metro Cinema after mistaking the terrorists' vehicle for a police car. He survived by taking cover behind a road divider. Eighteen years later, the physical and psychological scars of that night remain.
After Gunshots, Phad Receives Call To Reach Mantralaya
Phad's evening had begun like any other. After returning home somewhere around 7-7.30 pm, he had dinner and prepared to sleep. However, between 9.30 pm and 10 pm, he suddenly heard gunshots outside.
He switched on the television and initially saw reports of firing between two groups in Colaba. Within minutes, news emerged of shootings at the Trident Hotel and CST railway station. Realising that Mumbai was facing a major terrorist attack, he woke his wife and told her that he might have to leave if his senior officer called.
His wife asked him not to go and to switch off his mobile phone. Phad, however, replied, "No, it is my duty. I have to go. I will decide once I receive a call."
Soon, he received a call from Bhushan Gagrani — a Maharashtra state government official and spokesman — who asked him to reach Mantralaya immediately. Phad, however, cautioned him against stepping outside.
"Sir, please do not leave your house. I can hear gunfire in my neighbourhood as well. I will go downstairs and assess the situation. If I find a way, I will come to you immediately, but please do not step out of your house," he told Gagrani.
Phad Drives Car Into Kasab, Is Shot Multiple Times
After the call, Phad stepped outside. With firing reported near Cama Hospital, he decided to take the route towards Metro Cinema to reach Mantralaya.
As he drove ahead, he noticed two young men carrying bags. Their weapons were pointed downwards, making them difficult to spot. He initially assumed they were college students. However, when the two men opened fire on approaching police personnel, Phad realised they were the terrorists who had attacked Mumbai.
Without a moment's hesitation, he drove his Honda City straight towards them. The impact forced both terrorists onto the footpath, but his car got stuck. He tried to reverse and drive towards them again, but the vehicle remained trapped.
Meanwhile, Phad noticed Kasab picking up his weapon. Realising that he was about to fire, Phad pushed his driver's seat backwards and ducked. The first bullet missed his head and passed through the seat.
"I survived because I ducked. Otherwise, the bullet would have hit me directly in the head," he recalls.
A second bullet struck his hand and completely severed one of his fingers. Another bullet entered his waist through the left-side door. Despite his injuries and heavy bleeding, he continued trying to reverse the car. He later carried the severed finger to the hospital, where doctors managed to reattach it.
Pretends To Be Dead As Terrorists Throw Grenades
Seeing the car moving backwards, the terrorists shot at one of its tyres. The vehicle swerved and eventually stopped across the road. The attackers then threw grenades at it. Fortunately, the grenades passed underneath the car and exploded on the other side.
When Phad looked outside, he saw both terrorists approaching his vehicle. Realising that attempting to escape would invite further firing, he switched off his mobile phone and activated the central locking system.
With the car windows shattered and blood covering his face and body, Phad decided to pretend to be dead. He squeezed himself into the narrow space between the clutch and brake pedals, stuck out his tongue and remained motionless.
The terrorists approached the car and tried opening its doors. Seeing Phad covered in blood and lying motionless, they believed he was dead and moved away.
With the attackers just a few feet away, his presence of mind helped him survive.
Firing Resumes; Phad Witnesses Ashok Kamte Being Shot
After some time, a van approached the area. The two terrorists took cover among bushes and trees on either side of the road and began firing from opposite directions.
Phad remained hidden inside his car but occasionally raised his head to look outside. During the exchange of fire, he noticed police officers, including Ashok Kamte, getting down near his vehicle.
Kamte placed his weapon on the bonnet of Phad's car and fired at the terrorists. A bullet struck Kasab's hand, causing his weapon to fall. However, Kasab picked it up and resumed firing. During the exchange, Kamte collapsed.
After a brief silence, the terrorists approached Phad's car, took the police vehicle and drove away. Although they passed very close to him, Phad remained motionless, fearing that any movement could expose him.
Calls For Help; Is Taken To GT Hospital
Once the terrorists left, Phad waited for a few minutes before switching on his mobile phone. He soon received another call from Gagrani.
"Maruti, where are you?" Gagrani asked.
"Sir, I have been shot," Phad replied.
He was covered in blood and could not even determine the exact location of his injuries. Gagrani asked him to go to GT Hospital, but Phad said he could not reach the hospital on his own and requested a patrolling vehicle.
Two Maruti Gypsys arrived, but the people inside were in civilian clothes. Given the circumstances, Phad was unsure whether they were police personnel or terrorists and refused to get into the vehicles.
He subsequently requested a larger police vehicle. When a van arrived with uniformed officers, he stepped out, identified himself as the driver and informed them about his injuries. They then took him to GT Hospital.
Nirmal Mistakes Terrorists' Vehicle For Police Car, Is Shot
Phad was not the only one who faced the terrorists that night. Anil Nirmal — a photojournalist with a leading newspaper — also witnessed the firing near Metro Cinema.
After receiving information about the situation in Mumbai, Nirmal reached his office and decided to visit the spot with a reporter. Since they did not have a car, the two travelled on a two-wheeler.
As they approached a petrol pump, they heard heavy gunfire and moved towards GT Hospital. A vehicle approaching them initially appeared to be a police car. However, as it came closer, shots were suddenly fired from it.
Nirmal was crouching behind a road divider when a bullet struck his hand. He collapsed, and his hand became completely numb. In the confusion, he could not even figure out where his camera had fallen.
"I survived because I was sitting behind the divider. Had I been standing, I could have been shot anywhere," he recalls.
Phad Meets Nirmal At GT Hospital; Nearly A Year Of Treatment
Around half an hour after Phad was admitted to GT Hospital, Nirmal arrived in the same ward with a gunshot injury to his hand. The two realised they had been present in the same area during the attack and became acquainted.
Phad had to remain on leave for 58 days, while his treatment continued for nearly a year. He visited the hospital regularly for dressing and bandage changes. Although doctors successfully reattached his finger, the bullet injury to his waist continues to cause discomfort.
The attack also changed his professional life. Since his finger injury made it difficult to perform several driving-related duties, the government considered his educational qualifications and shifted him from the driver's post to the clerical cadre.
In 2021, he was promoted to Assistant Section Officer. He currently works in the Home Department and is also on deputation as a Personal Assistant to Minister Pratap Sarnaik.
Identifies Kasab And Testifies In Court
Phad's role in the 26/11 case extended beyond being an eyewitness. He was taken for an identification parade, where he identified Ajmal Kasab, and later testified against him in court. He was also a key witness to the sequence of events involving the firing on police officers Hemant Karkare, Ashok Kamte and Vijay Salaskar.
Recalling the courtroom experience, Anil Nirmal says, "When I went to court, Kasab entered with his head bowed. He did not even dare to look up. There was tremendous anger within me, but there was nothing I could do."
Kasab was eventually executed, but Phad says he did not feel completely satisfied. According to him, the actual masterminds behind the attack were in Pakistan, with people like Hafiz Saeed controlling terrorist activities from there.
He thanked the government for taking strict action against terrorism. He also said that the action taken by the Indian government following the Pulwama attack gave him a feeling that the country had avenged the earlier attacks.
'For Me, This Is A Bonus Life': Phad, 18 Years On
Both Phad and Nirmal came face-to-face with death on November 26, 2008. While Phad drove his car towards the terrorists and survived multiple gunshot injuries and a grenade attack, Nirmal escaped the firing near Metro Cinema by taking cover behind a road divider.
The injuries, hospital visits and long recovery period changed their lives, but the memories of that night remain deeply etched in their minds.
"For me, this is a complete bonus life," says Phad.
The 26/11 attack was not merely an assault on Mumbai but a challenge to the security of the entire country. Several families lost their loved ones, while survivors were left with physical injuries and memories that would last a lifetime.
Eighteen years have passed and Mumbai has returned to its familiar pace. Yet, for Phad and Nirmal, the sound of gunfire, the blood-soaked car and the moments when they escaped death remain unforgettable.
As Phad puts it, "We both witnessed the events of 26/11 from very close quarters. We can never forget that day. It was a black day for our country."
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