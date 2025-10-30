ETV Bharat / bharat

Mumbai Terror Attacks: India Seeks Info On Tahawwur Rana’s Pak Connection From US

New Delhi: In a bid to further strengthen India’s case against Pakistan sponsored terrorism, New Delhi has requested Washington to provide more credentials on Tahawuur Rana, a prime accused in the 26/11 Mumbai terror case.

Disclosing this to ETV Bharat, a senior official from NIA said on Thursday that the Indian embassy in the US has written to authorities in Washington to provide more details about Rana’s connection with Pakistan and other foreign countries. “There is major progress in the Tahawuur Rana case. We have asked for more queries from the US authorities over Rana and his foreign connection including Pakistan".

The official said the request has been sent via the Indian embassy in the US. “We wrote to the MEA and subsequently, the Indian Embassy in the US wrote to the authorities there,” the official said. Asked about the necessity to send a request to the US over Rana’s Pakistan and other connections, the official said that India does not have mutual legal assistance treaties (MLAT) with several countries.

“As we don’t have MLAT with a few countries including Pakistan, we have appealed to US authorities to provide us information,” the official said.

A MLAT agreement is a pact between countries to cooperate on criminal matters, enabling the exchange of information and evidence for investigations and prosecutions. These agreements are crucial for combating transnational crimes like terrorism, trafficking, and cybercrime by ensuring criminals do not escape justice by fleeing to another country.

India has MLATs with around 45 countries including US, Russia, Israel, France, Nepal etc. India and Nepal signed the MLAT this year.

According to the official, the chargesheet against Rana will be filed very soon. “Once we get information from the authorities in the US, we could file an additional charge sheet against Rana.”

Rana is accused of conspiring with David Coleman Headley alias Daood Gilani, and operatives of designated terrorist organisations Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Harkat-ul-Jihadi Islami (HUJI) along with other Pakistan-based co-conspirators, to carry out the devastating terror attacks in Mumbai in 2008. A total of 166 persons were killed and over 238 injured in the deadly attacks.

Rana was extradited from the US in April this year. Rana faces charges of murder, attempted murder, and waging war against India. He is accused of facilitating the attacks by providing support to key conspirator David Coleman Headley, including facilitating travel documents for Headley.

The NIA took over the case as per Ministry of Home Affairs order dated November 11, 2009 under sections 121A of Indian Penal Code, Section 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Section 6(2) SAARC Convention (Suppression of Terrorism) Act against David Coleman Headley alias Daood Gilani (a US Citizen), Tahawwur Hussain Rana (Canadian citizen) and others following 2008 Mumbai terror attack.