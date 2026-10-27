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Mumbai Police Invokes MCOCA Against All Accused In Tiger Shroff Firing Case

Some of the accused In Tiger Shroff firing case ( IANS )

By IANS 2 Min Read

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police on Tuesday invoked stringent sections of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against all the accused arrested in connection with the firing incident involving Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff.

An official statement said that provisions of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), 1999 have been invoked in DCB CID CR No. 143/26, registered on 19/10/26 u/Ss 109(1), 3(5) of BNS r/w sections 3, 25 of Arms Act; with permission of the competent authority under Section 23(1)(a) of the said Act dated 27/10/26.Accordingly, Sections 3(1)(ii), 3(2) and 3(4) of MCOCA have been added to the case against all accused.

A case against the accused was registered by the Mumbai Police on October 19 under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act. Subsequently, the approval to invoke the MCOCA was granted on October 27. Police said that the investigation in the case has been expedited considering the organised crime background linked to it. Further investigation into the case is currently underway. Earlier, the Mumbai Crime Branch established the alleged motive behind the firing incident involving Tiger Shroff, stating that the attack was carried out with the objectives of extorting money, establishing the gang's dominance and creating fear among the public.