ETV Bharat / bharat

Mumbai MBBS Student Sejal Pawar Faces Probe Over Cadaver Remarks At Comedy Show

Mumbai: Mumbai's civic-run KEM Hospital on Friday said it has formed a two-member committee to probe into the controversial remarks made by its undergraduate MBBS student Sejal Pawar regarding male cadavers during stand-up comedian Pranit More's show. Hospital Dean Dr Harish M Pathak said the comments were unacceptable, while Mumbai mayor Ritu Tawde asserted that vulgarity and hateful comments in the name of entertainment would not be tolerated.

The probe panel is expected to submit its report in the next couple of days, KEM Hospital said after the Maharashtra Cyber police registered a case against More, web developer Himanshu Jangra and others for allegedly disseminating "obscene and objectionable" content on social media.

More and Jangra are at the centre of a controversy over remarks made during a comedy show in Gurugram, Haryana, that allegedly glorified coercion and non-consensual conduct towards a woman.

Another clip from the same show featured Pawar making derogatory comments regarding medical cadavers and deceased male bodies used for educational purposes, which authorities flagged as highly disrespectful to the dignity of the deceased. She later apologised for the crass comments.

Taking cognisance of the matter, the KEM Hospital management initiated an inquiry after the MBBS student's remarks on male cadavers sparked widespread outrage on social media. The inquiry committee comprises Dr Anita Chalak, Warden of the Undergraduate Hostel and Head of the Biochemistry Department, and Dr Shraddha More, Assistant Professor in Medicine, who also handles KEM Hospital's social media activities.

On Friday, KEM Hospital Dean Pathak said the civic-run medical facility had received information about a video being widely circulated on social media in which one of its students (Pawar) was seen making objectionable comments about male corpses.

"This (remarks) is highly unacceptable. We are highly sensitive about respecting the dead, especially when someone donates their body for medical education with a lot of emotions," he added.

Pathak said after the two-member committee submits its report, appropriate action will follow. The panel is examining the matter in light of the National Medical Commission's existing social media guidelines.

Meanwhile, the KEM Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD), which represents resident doctors and postgraduate trainees, in a statement said the individual involved in the present controversy is an MBBS undergraduate student and not a member of KEM MARD.

"Nevertheless, as members of the KEM medical fraternity, we believe it is important to address the concerns arising from this incident. KEM MARD upholds the highest standards of professionalism, ethical conduct, and respect for body donors, whose selfless contribution is invaluable to medical education. The remarks made by the student were inappropriate, do not reflect the values expected of medical professionals, and have understandably caused hurt and concern," stated the association.