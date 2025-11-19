Mumbai International Airport To Remain Closed On Nov 20 For Six Hours For Safety Maintenance
The airport will remain closed on November 20, from 11 AM to 5 PM. Passengers have been advised to check flight schedules before their journey.
Published : November 19, 2025 at 12:05 PM IST
Mumbai: Passengers flying to and out of Mumbai have been asked to check with their respective airlines owing to a possibility of change in schedules since the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport here will be closed on November 20, for six hours, from 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM. The airport will be closed for runway maintenance and repairs, according to Mumbai International Airport Limited.
Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) in a release said, "As stated the airport maintenance and repairs are planned annually to maintain the quality of the airport, as per the rules of international aviation standards."
The release further mentioned, "Runway maintenance is under progress after the monsoon. The Mumbai International Airport Limited has been advised that the airport's runways (09/27 and 14/32) will be inspected, along with surface repairs, lighting, markings, and drainage systems."
Many airlines have canceled flights during this time due to this maintenance. Additionally, several airlines have chosen to land their aircraft at an airport other than Mumbai Airport. One of the busiest airports in the nation, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai handles 950 planes on a daily basis.
Officials said in order to ensure smooth air traffic, the runways need to be maintained on a regular basis. Usually, the post-monsoon maintenance work is scheduled several months ahead of time. However, this year, the rains caused a delay in the maintenance. Moreover, runways sustain damage from accumulation of water during the monsoon season. This year, Mumbai's rainy season was extended through the first week of November.
MIAL further said that it had notified all airlines of this maintenance work in advance. "The inspection of the runways are crucial for its safety. With the Notice of Airmen already issued, all airlines, ground handlers, others can now plan their flight schedules and staffing levels accordingly," MIAL added.
Meanwhile, airlines too have advised passengers to keep a close eye on their flight updates and make note of any cancellations or schedule modifications, on websites of airlines or airline apps, to avoid any inconvenience.
