ETV Bharat / bharat

Mumbai International Airport To Remain Closed On Nov 20 For Six Hours For Safety Maintenance

Mumbai: Passengers flying to and out of Mumbai have been asked to check with their respective airlines owing to a possibility of change in schedules since the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport here will be closed on November 20, for six hours, from 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM. The airport will be closed for runway maintenance and repairs, according to Mumbai International Airport Limited.

Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) in a release said, "As stated the airport maintenance and repairs are planned annually to maintain the quality of the airport, as per the rules of international aviation standards."

The release further mentioned, "Runway maintenance is under progress after the monsoon. The Mumbai International Airport Limited has been advised that the airport's runways (09/27 and 14/32) will be inspected, along with surface repairs, lighting, markings, and drainage systems."

Many airlines have canceled flights during this time due to this maintenance. Additionally, several airlines have chosen to land their aircraft at an airport other than Mumbai Airport. One of the busiest airports in the nation, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai handles 950 planes on a daily basis.