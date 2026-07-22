Mumbai Hotel Has A Guest Eating Out Of Their Hand, Makes Him Sign Disclaimer Form
When a Mumbaikar asked a waiter to pack leftovers, he was asked to give an undertaking: ‘I’ll consume food within two hours or discard it’.
Published : July 22, 2026 at 7:53 PM IST
Mumbai: He made a humble request, and later felt like eating humble pie.
Recently, a Mumbaikar had dinner at ITC Maratha. He was so fascinated by the food that he did not want to let go of even leftovers. So, like all Indians do, he requested the waiter to pack the leftovers.
Soon, the waiter came back and handed him a form to sign. It was a disclaimer form. The hotel guest had butterflies in his stomach after he went through the contents of the form.
“The food that I have requested to take away from the hotel is from the a la carte menu that I had ordered from, and contains food freshly prepared by ITC Hotels... and meant for immediate consumption,” the form read.
“I, the undersigned, undertake to discard contents if not consumed within two (2) hours of service at the restaurant and understand that the contents may have to be discarded earlier, depending on the conditions in which I store the takeaway bag or the contents, of which ITC Hotels Limited will not have any knowledge,” the form noted.
The form sought his agreement on this delicate matter. “I agree that the contents shall be consumed by me at my own risk and that ITC Hotels Limited, its directors, employees, agents, or associates shall not be responsible or liable in any manner for any consequence arising out of the takeaway bag, food/contents of the takeaway bag received by me or the consumption of the same by any person,” the form said.
The hotel guest was in a bind after he saw the binding nature of the document: “I understand that this is a legal document which I have read and am in agreement with its contents and importance.”
He took time to make up his mind. A foodie that he is, he signed on the dotted line and came back home. It is not clear whether he consumed the food within two hours or threw it away.
However, one of his friends took to X and posted the details of this “hilariously bizarre” incident.
ETV Bharat tried to contact the ITC Maratha management. The story will be updated with their version whenever it comes.
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