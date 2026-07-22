ETV Bharat / bharat

Mumbai Hotel Has A Guest Eating Out Of Their Hand, Makes Him Sign Disclaimer Form

Mumbai: He made a humble request, and later felt like eating humble pie.

Recently, a Mumbaikar had dinner at ITC Maratha. He was so fascinated by the food that he did not want to let go of even leftovers. So, like all Indians do, he requested the waiter to pack the leftovers.

Soon, the waiter came back and handed him a form to sign. It was a disclaimer form. The hotel guest had butterflies in his stomach after he went through the contents of the form.

“The food that I have requested to take away from the hotel is from the a la carte menu that I had ordered from, and contains food freshly prepared by ITC Hotels... and meant for immediate consumption,” the form read.

“I, the undersigned, undertake to discard contents if not consumed within two (2) hours of service at the restaurant and understand that the contents may have to be discarded earlier, depending on the conditions in which I store the takeaway bag or the contents, of which ITC Hotels Limited will not have any knowledge,” the form noted.