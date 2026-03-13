ETV Bharat / bharat

Mumbai Engineer Killed In Safesea Vishnu Tanker Attack Near Iraq Leaves Behind Wife, Two Children

Mumbai/Bhagalpur: The Indian seafarer who lost his life following an attack on the United States-owned crude oil tanker, MT Safesea Vishnu, on Wednesday, was a resident of Maharashtra and is survived by his wife and two children.

The deceased, Devanandan Prasad Singh, chief engineer (superintendent) of MT Safesea Vishnu, resided in Mumbai's Kandivali. Originally from Ranibimiya village in Kahalgaon block of Bihar's Bhagalpur district, Singh moved to Kandivali in 2019 with his wife, Kumkum, and their son and daughter.

Singh's son works for a private company in Japan and his daughter is preparing for medical entrance examinations. After his death, Kumkum has relocated to Delhi with her daughter to live with her parents.

The MT Safesea Vishnu was attacked during ship-to-ship cargo loading operations near the Khor Al Zubair Port near Iraq's Basra. Preliminary reports state a white-coloured unmanned boat carrying explosives rammed into the starboard side of the vessel, triggering a huge explosion that engulfed it.

Immediately after this, all crew members jumped into the sea for safety and were rescued by a tugboat. The Iraqi Coast Guard evacuated all 27 crew members, including 15 Indian and 12 Filipino nationals, to a safe location. Singh, however, lost his life after being caught in the blaze.

Singh hailed from His family members said he had spoken to them just prior to the incident. He had mentioned that he was out on duty at sea so their conversation would not be very long. On Thursday, at around 8 am, the family received a message from the company informing them about the accident and his critical condition. Later, the news of his demise was received, a family member said.