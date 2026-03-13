Mumbai Engineer Killed In Safesea Vishnu Tanker Attack Near Iraq Leaves Behind Wife, Two Children
Devanand Prasad Singh's son works in Japan and his daughter is preparing for her medical entrance examinations.
Published : March 13, 2026 at 6:09 PM IST
Mumbai/Bhagalpur: The Indian seafarer who lost his life following an attack on the United States-owned crude oil tanker, MT Safesea Vishnu, on Wednesday, was a resident of Maharashtra and is survived by his wife and two children.
The deceased, Devanandan Prasad Singh, chief engineer (superintendent) of MT Safesea Vishnu, resided in Mumbai's Kandivali. Originally from Ranibimiya village in Kahalgaon block of Bihar's Bhagalpur district, Singh moved to Kandivali in 2019 with his wife, Kumkum, and their son and daughter.
Singh's son works for a private company in Japan and his daughter is preparing for medical entrance examinations. After his death, Kumkum has relocated to Delhi with her daughter to live with her parents.
The MT Safesea Vishnu was attacked during ship-to-ship cargo loading operations near the Khor Al Zubair Port near Iraq's Basra. Preliminary reports state a white-coloured unmanned boat carrying explosives rammed into the starboard side of the vessel, triggering a huge explosion that engulfed it.
Immediately after this, all crew members jumped into the sea for safety and were rescued by a tugboat. The Iraqi Coast Guard evacuated all 27 crew members, including 15 Indian and 12 Filipino nationals, to a safe location. Singh, however, lost his life after being caught in the blaze.
Singh hailed from His family members said he had spoken to them just prior to the incident. He had mentioned that he was out on duty at sea so their conversation would not be very long. On Thursday, at around 8 am, the family received a message from the company informing them about the accident and his critical condition. Later, the news of his demise was received, a family member said.
"He was working there and suddenly a phone call came saying that my son is gone. I just can't make any sense of it," Singh's mother, Gayatri Devi, said.
A pall of gloom has descended upon the family upon receiving news of his sudden demise. His niece, Sonali Kumari, has appealed to the Central government and the Prime Minister to bring her uncle's mortal remains from Iraq to India so that his last rites can be performed at his native village. "My grandmother is yearning to catch just a glimpse of my uncle," Sonali said.
On the other hand, the entire residential complex in Kandivali has been shrouded in gloom. Singh's neighbour, Shambhavi Nandan, told ETV Bharat, "We are shocked to learn of Singh's demise. The Singh family has been incredibly kind and welcoming, all these years. We never thought that the effects of the war would be felt right at our doorstep."
The Directorate General of Shipping, Government of India, is closely monitoring the incident involving oil tanker MT SAFESEA VISHNU near Basra. All crew members were rescued, while one Indian seafarer tragically lost his life. Authorities are coordinating with relevant agencies… pic.twitter.com/6U5JTQx096— Directorate General of Shipping, Govt. of India (@dgshipping_IN) March 12, 2026
According to data provided by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, there are currently 28 Indian merchant vessels in the Persian Gulf, manned by a total of 778 Indian seafarers. Overall, 23,000 Indian sailors are stranded in the Gulf region.
Confirming the Indian crew member's death, the Directorate General of Shipping wrote on its X handle, "The Directorate General of Shipping is closely monitoring the incident involving oil tanker MT SAFESEA VISHNU near Basra. All crew members were rescued, while one Indian seafarer tragically lost his life. Authorities are coordinating with relevant agencies to ensure the safety and welfare of the crew."
Also Read