Explainer | How Mumbai’s Driverless Pod Taxi Project Will Transform Last-Mile Connectivity In BKC
The Maharashtra government aims to alleviate the burden on other public transport modes by connecting key transit hubs via Mumbai’s first pod taxi system.
Published : April 8, 2026 at 9:10 PM IST
Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced on Tuesday that the first phase of the city’s inaugural driverless Pod Taxi project, launched to facilitate ‘last-mile’ connectivity within Mumbai's Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) area, will be completed within 20 months.
While leading the groundbreaking ceremony for the 3.36-kilometre-long first phase, the chief minister said the project is being implemented by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and forms part of a broader initiative to enhance urban transportation within Mumbai's major commercial hubs.
Project goals and details
Through this project, the government aims to alleviate the strain on other public transport modes by connecting key transit hubs via Mumbai’s first Pod Taxi system, also known as ‘personal rapid transit'.
Based on state-of-the-art automated technology, this ‘Pod Taxi’ initiative represents an endeavour to foster modern urban mobility in Mumbai, modelled after global cities such as London and Dubai, officials said.
The Pod Taxi, also referred to as an ‘Automated Rapid Transit System', is a driverless transportation system offering passengers the convenience of direct, ‘point-to-point’ travel. These automated pods can operate at high frequency, thereby minimising waiting times. The AI-driven project is being implemented specifically to alleviate traffic congestion within Mumbai’s BKC precinct and provide passengers with a fast, convenient, and eco-friendly travel option.
Each pod has the capacity to carry six passengers and will be battery-operated, travelling along designated routes at a speed of 40 kilometres per hour. Notably, a pod will be available at intervals of every 15 seconds. The pod will stop only at the station selected by the passenger, thereby reducing travel time. This service is ‘zero-carbon’ in nature and will promote eco-friendly transportation. Consequently, road congestion will decrease, travel time will be saved, and a safer, more comfortable journey will become possible.
Each pod is air-conditioned, measuring 3.9 metres in length, 2.01 metres in width, and 1.8 metres in height. The stations will be situated approximately 200 metres apart, ensuring easy accessibility for passengers. The objective is to serve approximately 109,000 passengers daily by the year 2031.
Need for Pod taxis in Mumbai
With the development of major infrastructure projects such as the Bullet Train and the construction of new commercial buildings in Mumbai, the volume of commuters in the BKC area is expected to rise. In such a scenario, ‘last-mile’ connectivity becomes critically important.
In a bustling commercial district like BKC, the Pod Taxi project is set to bring about significant improvements in urban transportation. The MMRDA has stated that, in addition to strengthening ‘last-mile connectivity', the project will alleviate traffic congestion and provide passengers with a modern, rapid, and efficient travel option.
Through a Techno-Economic Feasibility Study (TEFS), various global technologies were evaluated, concluding that the Pod Taxi constitutes the most suitable option for the BKC area. A major advantage of this system is its capacity to deliver highly efficient transportation while utilising minimal space.
According to MMRDA officials, this project will allow commuters in the BKC area to use pod taxis for short-distance travel, specifically from stations to offices, without relying on rickshaws, taxis, or buses.
Implementation, partnerships and impact
The project is being implemented in collaboration with Sai Green Mobility Private Limited and ‘Ultra PRT', an experienced technology firm which has successfully implemented a Pod Taxi system at Heathrow Airport in London. This project is poised to bring a significant transformation for the estimated 400,000 to 600,000 commuters who travel to and from the BKC area daily.
Speaking on the matter, transport expert Vivek Pai observes that the concept of pod taxis is predominantly prevalent in European countries, where it operates very efficiently. However, the volume of passenger traffic there is significantly lower compared to Mumbai, he said.
“In BKC, the situation during traffic congestion is extremely difficult; rickshaw and taxi drivers often charge fares exceeding meter rates, while buses are invariably overcrowded. Under such circumstances, introducing pod taxis could certainly prove beneficial. Nevertheless, given the backdrop of relatively lower passenger volumes in European nations, it remains to be seen—with great interest—to what extent this system will succeed in a densely populated metropolis like Mumbai,” Pai added.
This project is being executed on a public-private partnership (PPP) basis. Consequently, it will not impose a direct financial burden on the state government or the MMRDA; instead, it is expected to generate revenue. A maintenance depot for the system is slated to be constructed on an RLDA plot located in Bandra (East). The entire system will be operated and monitored from a 'Central Control Room'.
The fare for the Pod Taxi service has been fixed at approximately Rs 21 per kilometre. According to a survey conducted by the MMRDA, the vast majority of commuters who currently rely on rickshaws and buses are willing to pay this rate in exchange for a more convenient and comfortable mode of transport.
In the next phase of the project, the MMRDA is set to officially announce the fares. Taking into account inflation and rising operational costs, an annual fare hike of up to approximately 4 per cent is anticipated.
Overall, the Pod Taxi project is expected to bring about a radical transformation in Mumbai's urban transportation system. It will prove instrumental in alleviating traffic congestion, saving travel time, and providing an eco-friendly transportation alternative.
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