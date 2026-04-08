ETV Bharat / bharat

Explainer | How Mumbai’s Driverless Pod Taxi Project Will Transform Last-Mile Connectivity In BKC

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced on Tuesday that the first phase of the city’s inaugural driverless Pod Taxi project, launched to facilitate ‘last-mile’ connectivity within Mumbai's Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) area, will be completed within 20 months.

While leading the groundbreaking ceremony for the 3.36-kilometre-long first phase, the chief minister said the project is being implemented by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and forms part of a broader initiative to enhance urban transportation within Mumbai's major commercial hubs.

Project goals and details

Through this project, the government aims to alleviate the strain on other public transport modes by connecting key transit hubs via Mumbai’s first Pod Taxi system, also known as ‘personal rapid transit'.

Based on state-of-the-art automated technology, this ‘Pod Taxi’ initiative represents an endeavour to foster modern urban mobility in Mumbai, modelled after global cities such as London and Dubai, officials said.

The Pod Taxi, also referred to as an ‘Automated Rapid Transit System', is a driverless transportation system offering passengers the convenience of direct, ‘point-to-point’ travel. These automated pods can operate at high frequency, thereby minimising waiting times. The AI-driven project is being implemented specifically to alleviate traffic congestion within Mumbai’s BKC precinct and provide passengers with a fast, convenient, and eco-friendly travel option.

Image of Pod taxis (Special arrangement)

Each pod has the capacity to carry six passengers and will be battery-operated, travelling along designated routes at a speed of 40 kilometres per hour. Notably, a pod will be available at intervals of every 15 seconds. The pod will stop only at the station selected by the passenger, thereby reducing travel time. This service is ‘zero-carbon’ in nature and will promote eco-friendly transportation. Consequently, road congestion will decrease, travel time will be saved, and a safer, more comfortable journey will become possible.

Each pod is air-conditioned, measuring 3.9 metres in length, 2.01 metres in width, and 1.8 metres in height. The stations will be situated approximately 200 metres apart, ensuring easy accessibility for passengers. The objective is to serve approximately 109,000 passengers daily by the year 2031.

Need for Pod taxis in Mumbai

With the development of major infrastructure projects such as the Bullet Train and the construction of new commercial buildings in Mumbai, the volume of commuters in the BKC area is expected to rise. In such a scenario, ‘last-mile’ connectivity becomes critically important.