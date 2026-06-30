Mumbai-Darbhanga SpiceJet Flight's Tyre Bursts During Landing At Airport; All Passengers Evacuated Safely
A major accident was averted at Bihar's Darbhanga Airport on Monday when a SpiceJet flight arriving from Mumbai suffered a tyre burst during landing.
Published : June 30, 2026 at 10:35 AM IST
Darbhanga: Panic gripped passengers aboard a SpiceJet flight from Mumbai to Darbhanga after the aircraft suffered a tyre burst during landing at the airport on Monday. Thanks to the pilot's swift response, a major mishap was averted and all 150 passengers on board were safe, sources said.
According to officials, SpiceJet flight SG115 had just touched down on the runway when one of its tyres suddenly burst. The damaged wheel reportedly scraped along the runway for some distance, causing strong jolts and panic among passengers inside the aircraft.
Airport authorities swung into action as soon as the aircraft came to a complete halt. Ground staff and security personnel immediately evacuated all the 150 passengers and flight crew members safely. Subsequently, the affected plane was moved from the main runway to the apron, where a team of SpiceJet engineers began a detailed technical investigation to ascertain the cause of the tyre burst.
Sharing official updates, Darbhanga Airport Director Dilip Kumar said that qualified SpiceJet engineers are carrying out a thorough investigation into the technical fault. "An expert team of engineers is carrying out detailed repairs on the aircraft. Keeping passenger safety in mind, a complete report on the technical fault will be prepared. The aircraft will not be allowed to take off until it meets all stringent safety standards and receives final written clearance from the competent authorities," he said.
In another incident at the airport on Monday, an Akasa Air flight arriving from Mumbai also developed a technical fault. Both the aircraft had to remain at the airport overnight for repairs, affecting flight operations on Tuesday as well.
Since the SpiceJet aircraft occupied space on the apron, an IndiGo flight arriving from Delhi had to be diverted to nearby Patna Airport. The flight was able to return to Darbhanga only after the situation normalised and the runway area was cleared, officials said.
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