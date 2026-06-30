ETV Bharat / bharat

Mumbai-Darbhanga SpiceJet Flight's Tyre Bursts During Landing At Airport; All Passengers Evacuated Safely

Darbhanga: Panic gripped passengers aboard a SpiceJet flight from Mumbai to Darbhanga after the aircraft suffered a tyre burst during landing at the airport on Monday. Thanks to the pilot's swift response, a major mishap was averted and all 150 passengers on board were safe, sources said.

According to officials, SpiceJet flight SG115 had just touched down on the runway when one of its tyres suddenly burst. The damaged wheel reportedly scraped along the runway for some distance, causing strong jolts and panic among passengers inside the aircraft.

Visuals from Darbhanga airport in Bihar (ETV Bharat)

Airport authorities swung into action as soon as the aircraft came to a complete halt. Ground staff and security personnel immediately evacuated all the 150 passengers and flight crew members safely. Subsequently, the affected plane was moved from the main runway to the apron, where a team of SpiceJet engineers began a detailed technical investigation to ascertain the cause of the tyre burst.