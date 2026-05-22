ETV Bharat / bharat

Mumbai Crime Branch Arrests Three More In Murshidabad Blast; Five Held So Far

Mumbai: The Mumbai Crime Branch on Friday arrested three accused in connection with the blast and firing in West Bengal's Murshidabad district. The trio had been absconding for over a week and were hiding in an SRA building in Deonar area, police said.

This is the second such operation in Mumbai within a week. Prior to this, two accused, Rocky Khan (24) and Shahadat Sarkar (35), had been arrested in connection with this case near Borivali railway station. The firing and bomb blast had occurred immediately after the West Bengal Assembly elections on May 14. Following this, a case was registered at the Berhampore police station.

Acting on a specific intelligence input, the Crime Branch's 'Crime Intelligence Unit' (CIU) conducted a raid in Deonar area and apprehended the trio. The accused have been identified as Shamim Ahmed Abdul Rashid (40), Jamil Akhtar Ali (43), and Aftab Anwar Khurshid Anwar (44). All three are residents of Howrah district.

After completing the necessary legal formalities following the arrests, the Mumbai Crime Branch handed over the trio to West Bengal Police for further investigations.

Senior police inspector of Mumbai Crime Branch's CIU unit Bharat Ghone said, "Based on the intelligence received by the team and through technical analysis, we were able to pinpoint their whereabouts. After receiving information that the accused were hiding inside an SRA building in the Deonar area, police laid a trap and apprehended them. West Bengal Police are currently on a look out for the absconding prime accused involved in this case. Five persons involved in this case still remain at large."

Pashupatinath Saha, a businessman from Murshidabad's Berhampore, had filed a complaint regarding the incident, alleging that he had been threatened by the prime accused and his accomplices. According to his complaint, Ali Hussain alias Laden Hasan SK along with his three unidentified accomplices had hatched the bombing conspiracy.